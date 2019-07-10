“Life’s Many Detours” is the topic for Dolly Snitselaar’s message to the July After-Five and Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women Connection’s.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, woman will talk about overcoming low self esteem and insecurities. She is retired but has worked as a supervisor at South Dakota Tourism and as a manager of a ladies clothing store. She loves to travel, read and spend time with family.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. The cost is $7 and includes a meal. The special music will be by Kim Baxter. Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations must be sent to Beardsley by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Use the back door. The cost is $5. The special feature is Cheri Erickson’s presentation “My trip to Nepal and India.” Special music is by John O’Dean. Reservations need to be made by Sunday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations must be sent by Monday.
The meetings are non-denominational and all women are welcome to attend either meeting.