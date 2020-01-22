Flu and stomach bugs (gastrointestinal illnesses) are circulating throughout southwest Nebraska, as well as in the rest of the state. With these illnesses, a fever often comes along with all the other symptoms. Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is reminding everyone that if you are sick with a fever you need to stay home from work, school or daycare.
“A fever is the body’s way of letting us know that it is trying to fight a virus or bacterial infection,” said Melissa Propp, public health nurse at SWNPHD. “People who have a fever can spread germs to others.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if you have had a fever you need to stay home until at least 24 hours after the fever is gone (a fever is a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit). Your temperature should be measured at a time when you are not using fever-reducing medicine (medicines that contain ibuprofen or acetaminophen).
The only way to know if someone has a fever is to use a thermometer. Using the back of the wrist, kissing the forehead or feeling if they are hot or chilled is not a good measure of someone’s actual temperature.
If you are caring for someone who is ill with a fever, wash your hands often, especially in these cases:
» Immediately after touching them.
» Assisting with vomit or poop.
» Throwing away tissues.
» Handling dirty towels and bed linens.
Limit your contact with someone who is ill as much as possible while still delivering the care they need. If a small child is being held, turn their head away from you so if they cough or sneeze it is away from your face.
For more information, contact Propp at 308-345-4223. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.