LINCOLN — Farmers can see their checkoff dollars at work when Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board’s annual Soybean Management Field Days return Tuesday through Friday.
Hosted at a different farm in the eastern half of the state each day, the event runs 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily featuring field tours and one-hour tent presentations from University of Nebraska researchers and industry consultants. Complimentary admission and lunch are provided.
Topics will range from production costs and policy changes to cover crops and weed control. The field day aims to show growers insights from checkoff-funded research and discuss topical domestic and international industry issues, according to a UNL Extension press release.
Specifics regarding farm locations, presenters and presentation topics are available online at enrec.unl.edu/soydays.