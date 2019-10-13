Registration for spring classes is just around the corner at Mid-Plains Community College. Spring registration opens for returning students Monday at all campus locations. It opens for new students Oct. 21.
MPCC offers a variety of options for taking classes. Course schedules can be viewed online at mpcc.edu/course-schedules.
On-site, online, distance learning and Sunday College formats are all available. MPCC also has a dual credit program, which allows high school students to save time and money by taking classes that count for both high school and college credit simultaneously.
The first round of spring classes will begin in January. It is recommended that those interested in registering make an appointment with an adviser first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8102 in McCook.
MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to qualified students. For more information about financial assistance, call 308-535-3705 in North Platte, or 308-345-8111 in McCook.
