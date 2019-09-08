First National Bank North Platte has hired Laura Troshynski as trust officer for the wealth management group.
Troshynski has a extensive background in estate planning and asset management, and specializes in the administration of trusts, estates and conservatorships for clients in the North Platte market and throughout western Nebraska.
“We are excited to have Laura join our team in North Platte,” said Greg Wilke, regional president. “Her professional background and legal expertise will be a great asset to our customers throughout this region.”
Prior to joining First National Bank North Platte, Troshynski worked as an attorney in private practice for 10 years, specializing in estate planning and banking law.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska and Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Troshynski is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and Lincoln County Bar Association.
Troshynski is an active volunteer in the North Platte community, previously serving as both the annual giving chair and gala chair for the Great Plains Healthcare Foundation.
She is also a past president of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and she currently serves on the University of Nebraska College of Law Dean’s Advisory Committee.
