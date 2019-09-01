First National Bank North Platte has hired Misty Robertson as director of private client services for the wealth management group, announced Greg Wilke, Regional President. Robertson works with families, businesses, non-profits and other institutions from North Platte to Scottsbluff as a resource to help them achieve their financial goals, according to a press release.
“We are excited to have Misty join our team,” Wilke said. “With her years of banking experience and her extensive knowledge of this area, I am confident that she will provide great leadership to the wealth management team in this region.”
Robertson has over 22 years of banking experience in the North Platte market. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources with a major in agribusiness.
An active volunteer in the North Platte community, Robertson currently serves as vice president of the Lincoln County Community Development Corporation, member of the Great Plains Health Foundation Planned Gifts Committee and serves on the North Platte Noon Rotary. She previously served as a board member for Great Plains Health and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.