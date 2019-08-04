OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha, which also operates as First National Bank North Platte, has kicked off its 2019 Community First Awards, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy.
This is the fourth year that First National Bank of Omaha has presented the Community First Awards, which recognizes and rewards nonprofit organizations that are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area.
“First National Bank of Omaha is committed to strengthening all of the communities we call home by partnering with organizations who are working to make meaningful and lasting impacts,” Gorynski said.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate their community project from Aug. 1 through Aug. 16 using the online nomination form at woobox.com/fyt77h.
The highest scoring qualifying nominations will be narrowed down to a maximum of 20 finalists by First National Bank of Omaha employees.
The finalists will then be presented for a public vote Sept. 23-Sept. 27 where the winning nonprofit organization will receive a $25,000 cash donation to support its project.
The second- and third-place organizations will receive a $10,000 and $5,000 donation respectively. The winners will be announced the first week in October.