It’s cold outside, so warm up and enjoy meeting old and new friends at St. Patrick’s Church breakfast this Sunday. The breakfast features scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, homemade fruit breads and beverages.
The all-you-can-eat meal costs $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. Breakfast will be served in the Parish Hall at the corner of East Fourth and Chestnut streets from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All doors to the hall will be open.
