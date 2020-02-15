Though Valentine’s Day may be past, you can take your sweetie to breakfast/brunch Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St. in North Platte.
The all-you-can-eat meal features scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, ham and sausage, homemade fruit breads and beverages. Cost is $6, $4 for children 10 and younger.
The meal will be served from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at the corner of East Fourth and Chestnut streets.
