Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has changed its route to accommodate the construction downtown.
The parade will go north on Dewey Street to Fifth Street, then east on Fifth to Bailey Avenue and south on Bailey to the city parking lot at A and Bailey.
Lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the parking lot, and the parade begins at 10 a.m.
After the parade, the Flatrock Irregulars will perform at the Espresso Shop.
