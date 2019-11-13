Star Cattle Co. receives award

Star Cattle Company received the 2019 Grassland Conservation Award at the 56th annual Farmer-Rancher Appreciation Banquet in North Platte Monday. Twin Platte Natural Resources District presented the award at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center.
The award consisted of a plaque and outdoor sign sponsored by the Farm Credit Services of America office in North Platte, and was presented by Twin Platte Natural Resources District Board Chairman Dennis Schilz, according to a press release.
Star Cattle Company’s journey began back in 1912 when Fredrick A. Star purchased the home place on what is now North Star Road. Fredrick Star immigrated from Germany to Ithaca. He married Hulda (Hanke) and they eventually settled farther west in Lincoln County. Their son, George Star Sr., married Sadie (Tetterton) from Dickens, opening the door to owning prime pasture lands in the Dickens area that were in her family.
After coming home from college, Mike Star and his parents, George Star Jr. (aka Tiny) and Ann (Peterson), incorporated into Star Cattle Company on June 16, 1981. Mike married Jeanie (Schumacher) in February of 1985, they had two sons, Robert (Jill) and Jason (Kayla), and a daughter Jacqueline (Nick) Sass. Over the years, Star Cattle Company has been able to slowly expand their operation and diversify with fertile Platte Valley farmland and lush hay meadows. They have utilized the North Platte River accretion grounds and tree groves for calving cows and backgrounding calves. As a company, they also invested in productive pastures as opportunities arose. One of the most beneficial and beautiful pastures for them has been their ground along Birdwood Creek.
Some of the early conservation practices are still evident in the tall catalpa trees along the road coming into the home place on North Star Road. Cedar tree windbreaks were incorporated into the tall cottonwood trees at their North River Road grove. Those have been very beneficial in protecting the cows and calves during the spring calving season. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Mike was consistently purchasing new trees from the NRD offices for wind breaks. As a young family, many Sunday afternoons were spent fencing, watering and replanting, trying to ensure their existence. Deer, rodents and weeds were a definite challenge, but he prevailed. Mike’s efforts are evident today with the windbreaks in the Sandhills north of the grove and near Birdwood Creek.
Range management was always a priority for Star Cattle Company, never wanting to overgraze the highly utilized areas. The goal was always keeping the grasslands healthy for years to come. They worked with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects. That allowed Star Cattle Company, under Mike Star’s leadership, to implement rotational grazing on each of its ranges during the last six years. That facilitated a conversion from a season-long, set stock summer grazing strategy. To allow for this increased efficiency, water lines were dug, numerous tanks installed, additional wells drilled, and many fence lines adjusted as needed. This would not have been attainable in such a short time frame without the NRCS assistance.
The change to a rotational grazing system allowed rest periods to be incorporated during the growing season, which builds strength and resilience into their operation. Star Cattle Company has reported increased production on their rangeland through improved harvest efficiencies, while maintaining high levels of conservation stewardship. Another reported benefit is the labor savings of not having to check as many pastures on a weekly basis. They continue to do an excellent job of maintaining and improving the health of their grasslands.
Mike Star died July 12, 2019. He was told about receiving the award a day before his death. He had a passion for planting, agriculture in general and commitment to stewardship of the land that his great-grandfather started 107 years ago. He was proud to pass on that long-standing family legacy to his sons, Robert and Jason, making them fifth generation operators.
“The family thanks the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District for their participation in helping Star Cattle Company attain conservation goals and benefit their operation’s efficiency, and agriculture in general,” the release said.
