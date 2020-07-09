GRAND ISLAND — Over 30 nonprofits are scheduled to begin decorating the trees on State Fair Boulevard during July. This is a new contest designed to engage area organizations with Nebraska State Fair, offering a platform to exhibit while including valuable information about their entity for the public.
“We’ve taken the opportunity to partner with area nonprofits to create something fun, interesting and a little bit crazy to bring more awareness to their organizations and provide a stunning grand entrance to Nebraska State Fair’s 4-H and FFA State Championships,” said Laura Hurley, director of sponsorships, in a press release.
The artistic term is “yarn bombing,” as crafty decorations are temporarily applied to the tree. Each registered nonprofit has a full month to decorate their assigned tree. They are encouraging area residents and guests to drive down State Fair Boulevard to enjoy and watch the organizations’ progress, much like touring Christmas lights during the holidays.
“These bombing installations have been done around the world at events and festivals, but we believe we are the very first State Fair to do it as a unique, organized attraction. There are rules involved for the protection of all our trees, and as long as the installations are not up over 18 months, they pose no threat to our beautiful path of trees,” Hurley said.
There are approximately 10 trees still available to be claimed. Nonprofits may contact Lhurley@statefair.org for more details. There is no entry fee for organizations to participate, and the benefits are the heightened awareness for their non-profit cause. The trees will be judged, and prizes awarded by Anderson Auto, Bosselman, Case IH, and Copycat Printing.
For more information, visit statefair.org.
