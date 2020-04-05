The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership are organizing a system so that Nebraska-based medical supply providers can distribute products to medical professionals more efficiently during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release, a number of state agencies and private organizations have received inquiries from Nebraska manufacturers that have the capabilities to provide needed medical equipment for hospitals and medical providers.
Manufacturers can visit go.unl.edu/criticalmanufacturing to register a company and list the products the company is able to produce in short deadlines.
For people in the medical community that want to access these companies and order needed supplies, contact Doug Carlson, chief procurement officer for the state of Nebraska at doug.carlson@nebraska.gov or 402-471-0972.
For more information on services the NMEP can provide for Nebraska manufacturing businesses, call 402-472-5993, email ne.mep@unl.edu or visit nemep.unl.edu.
