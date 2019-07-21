LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Business Education Association recently named McCook Community College business instructor Lorrie Mowry the winner of the 2019 award for Outstanding Contributions to Business Education by a Post-Secondary Teacher.
Mowry, a full-time business instructor at MCC since 2004, received the honor at the organization’s awards banquet. Recipients must be members of the organization teaching business at the secondary, post-secondary or collegiate or university level (including business teacher education) and are nominated by NSBEA members. Mowry received several letters of recommendation.
She teaches business and business technology at MCC.
“Lorrie is one of the most positive individuals that I’ve ever worked with,” said one of several nomination letters. “She brings excitement and energy to her classes and always goes above and beyond to help promote our programs.”
That nomination letter went on to say Mowry volunteers for various committees to help MCC move forward, serving on the scholarship committee, the instructional services council, faculty negotiations and several Academic Quality Improvement Projects committees.
She was cited for her leadership in keeping curriculum current. “She is a forward thinker and always comes up with creative ways to implement these changes through classes or student organizations.”
Another nomination letter singled out Mowry as an outstanding educator who puts in the time to make a difference outside the classroom. “Her excellence in the classroom, developing students and providing community education makes her deserving of this award.”
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fort Hays State University and also received a graduate certificate in community college leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has served as community college liaison to Fort Hays State since 2007.
“Her students always talk about how interesting, challenging and stimulating her course content is and how this makes them achieve their maximum potential. She works hard to give students relevant examples and meaningful learning experiences through tours and guest speakers,” said another nomination letter.
According to co-workers, Mowry is dedicated to make sure the courses she teaches will transfer to other institutions. She served on the Nebraska transfer initiative’s common course syllabus development and also on the NET Force statewide committee for the Nebraska Entrepreneur Task Force.
At MCC she has taught more than 20 different courses as well as teaching courses for Bellevue and Concordia universities. Over the years, she has polished and adjusted her delivery methods and formats to meet the needs of her students in face-to-face, distance-learning and online environments. Her curriculum has been delivered in corporate-sponsored cohort groups, traditional 16-week semesters, hybrid formats, night or evening classes, and summer condensed terms.
“She works hard to ensure that the classes she teaches are top-notch experiences for students and ensures that students are learning practical applications for the workforce,” said another nomination letter. “Lorrie is committed to teaching leadership both in and out of the classroom and works tirelessly to connect our students with local businesses to ensure our students receive real-world experiences in their classes and through internships.”
She has led workshops for the Southwest Nebraska Leadership Institute Leadership series and the Republican Plains Activity Conference Leadership Day, and provides leadership presentations in the 18-county Mid-Plains area. She presented a leadership seminar at the NBEA Convention in Chicago this past April.
Her past honors include 2017 and 2008 Nebraska Phi Beta Lambda adviser of the year, 2016 Gene Budig Outstanding Faculty Award at MCC, the 2010 NISOD Award, the 2007 UMW Guiding Light award, and NSBEA Best Awards for 12 straight years.
She has been active in her hometown of Cambridge in numerous organizations including Sunday school, vacation Bible school, her church’s administrative council, PEO, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.