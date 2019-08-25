NELSON — The Nebraska Working Lands workgroup received an award in June during the Western Working Lands for Wildlife conference in Twin Falls, Idaho. The award represented the work and efforts partners have put forth in the eastern Sandhills to impact the grassland ecosystem through the Working Lands for Wildlife initiative, according to a press release.
The Nebraska Sandhills is a unique landscape. The grassland ecosystem remains primarily intact and is critical to grassland birds and other wildlife requiring large open areas such as the greater prairie chicken.
Like other intact grasslands, the Sandhills landscape faces serious ecological threats including Eastern red cedar invasion. Practices taking place to help restore the grassland ecosystem include: prescribed fire, brush management, prescribed grazing, water development and other conservation practices.
This initiative is part of a partnership between Pheasants Forever, Natural Resources Conservation Services, The Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, USFWS Partners for Fish and Wildlife, Sandhills Task Force, Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, and The Nature Conservancy.