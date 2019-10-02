LINCOLN — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced the kickoff of the Enable Savings Plan’s $50 new account bonus program.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 a $50 bonus contribution will be awarded to the first 40 eligible individuals who open and contribute a minimum of $50 to a new Enable Savings Plan account. Accounts can be opened online at enablesavings.com or via mail to the address on the enrollment form. To claim the bonus, visit enablesavings.com/bonus.
“Saving for disability-related expenses is vital for individuals with disabilities and their loved ones,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “As an extension of our goal to help every account owner on the road to financial security and independence, we are proud to once again offer this opportunity for new members of the Enable community.”
Enable account owners represent 40 states, with 37 percent of the Plan’s total assets belonging to account owners outside of Nebraska. An annual initiative, the new account bonus program is aimed to magnify Enable’s impact in the disability community nationwide.
“As we near the holiday season, we are pleased to gift this account bonus to eligible individuals,” said Deborah Goodkin, managing director, savings plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “The many benefits of an Enable account make it a smart financial choice, and with the new account bonus program there is truly no better time to start saving.”
Launched in June 2016, the Enable Savings Plan was one of the first national ABLE savings plans offered. Enable provides tax-free savings accounts to people with disabilities, allowing them to save without affecting their eligibility for public benefits like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.
Visit enablesavings.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.