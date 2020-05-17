The 13th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference is Nov. 9-10 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, and will feature industry experts from across the country.
Tentative programming includes panels on the renewable industry, electric growth and how it affects the grid and what corporate buyers look for, hydrogen generation,
Early bird registration by Oct. 5 is $125. Standard registration is $175 and day-of registration is $200.
Reservations can be made at Nebraska WSC website at nebraskawsc.com or by calling the Cornhusker Marriott at 402-474-7474 and referencing the Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.