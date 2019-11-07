LINCOLN — Governor Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
» Board of Appraisers for Educational Lands and Funds: Jason J. Bryant, Lincoln.
» Nebraska Brand Committee: Christopher J. Gentry, Hyannis; John B. Widdowson, Kearney.
» Nebraska Children’s Commission: Breanna Anderson, Columbus; Beth M. Baxter, Kearney; James R. Blue, Lincoln; A’Jamal-Rashad Byndon, Omaha; Vernon Joseph Davis, Lincoln; Kathy L. Dinkel, Omaha; Misty D. Frazier, Bloomfield; Ronald Giesselmann, Fremont; Richard E. Hasty, Ph.D., Plattsmouth; Jessica L. Hilderbrand, Milford; Terri J. Knutson, Omaha; Felicia A. Nelsen, Lincoln; Lana Temple-Plotz, Fremont; Susan J. Thomas, Fairbury; Melanie S. Williams-Smotherman, Omaha.
» Geographic Information Systems Council: Lash Chaffin, Lincoln; Tim A. Cielocha, Columbus; Jeffrey T. McReynolds, Lincoln; Lesli M. Rawlings, Wayne.
» Greater Nebraska Chief Elected Officials Board: Mark (Tony) Kaufman, Gering.
» Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission: Rodney L. Bates, Lincoln; Sara B. Crook, Peru.
» Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness: Jeff Chambers, Adams; Ryan Durant, Elkhorn; Paul C. Hamelink, Hastings; Thomas G. Judds, Ashland; Judy L. Peterson, North Platte.
» Jail Standards Board: Kim H. Elder, Paxton.
» State Committee on Mental Health Services: Jennifer Alquicira, Omaha; Angela Cartmill, Cozad; Suzanne Day, Omaha; Susan Jensen, Omaha; Wendy Kaiser, Papillion; Jodi Richards, Kearney; Danielle M. Smith, Lincoln; Martin Wells, Lincoln.
» Professional Practices Commission: Timothy J. Heckenlively, Falls City.
» Nebraska Real Estate Commission: Lisa R. Ritter, Omaha.
» Suggestion Award Board: Jane L. Hardy, Tecumseh.
» Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services: Ashley Berg, MSW, Omaha; Heather L. Bird, LICSW, LADC, MPA, Bennington; Kenneth Beau Boryca, LMHP/LADC, Omaha; Victor Gehrig, Gordon; Faithe Kroll, Holdrege; Diana M. Meadors, Valley; Kelli Means, LIMHP,LADC, LPC, Norfolk.
» Commission on Uniform State Laws: John P. Lenich, Lincoln; James E. O’Connor, Omaha; Steven L. Willborn, Lincoln.
» Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Committee: Kathryn Fiandt, Omaha; Stacey A. Ghoddusi, Bellevue; Sylvia Gregory-Witherspoon, Lincoln; Kayleigh Lewandowski, Omaha.
The following appointees are subject to Legislative confirmation:
» Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education: Timothy Daniels, Omaha; Charles Garman, Omaha.
» Crime Victim’s Reparation Committee: Anne C. Boatright, Omaha.
» Environmental Quality Council: Seth B. Harder, Plainview.
» Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board: Stephan Budke, North Platte; Joseph Kosiski, Omaha; Curt G. Prohaska, Crete; Dennis R. Schworer, Bellevue.
» Nebraska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission: John Arley Rundel, Trenton.
» Nebraska Power Review Board: Elizabeth A. Hilyard, Gering.
» State Emergency Response Commission: Polly Ann Jordening, Grand Island; Kimberly K. Plouzek, Dorchester.
» State Racing Commission: Janell L. Beveridge, Paxton.
» Technical Advisory Committee on Statewide Assessment: Chad W. Buckendahl, Ph.D., Las Vegas, Nevada; Cindy L. Gray, Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.