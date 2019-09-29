LINCOLN — The dream to fly is thousands of years old. The ancient stories from around the world of those who wanted to take flight started to become reality in the late 1800s.
Each generation has learned what is possible while holding true to the love of flight that is in the heart of all aviators.
The first airplanes were made of cloth and wood, and those early crafts were powered by engines that produced around 12 horsepower. While the physics of flight remains the same, the technology is always advancing. Aviators have shown what is possible today. What does the future hold? Where will the young aviation dreamers of today lead us?
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is hosting an Aviation Art Contest in 2020 for youth ages 6 to 17. Combine the flights of the past with the dreams of the future in this year’s theme, “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.” For further details or an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the NDOT Division of Aeronautics at david.morris@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2371. All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 17, 2020.
