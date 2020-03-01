When looking for a subject for my articles through the years, I start digging in some of my “inventory” boxes that may have not even been touched for several years. And lo and behold, I find something that has a story to tell. I am still finding and unpacking things from the entire antique shop I purchased in southern New Mexico several years ago. The four of us who packaged up the items at the anqiue shop did not take the the time to look at every single thing we wrapped. And we had to double wrap because of the long trek home — more than 900 miles in my pickup and trailer. We packed carefully and somewhat hurriedly also. Then we returned home, I unwrapped many of the larger boxes first to get them into my booth at the time; but the reminder went into closet areas and storage places wherever I could find space.
The time has come that I need to unwrap and see what I have, and get busy placing it on my online Etsy shop or take it to the Bushel & A Peck Antique Boutique, 510 E. Sixth St., in North Platte. I have become overrun with items in my apartment, closets and storage rooms. So this old girl has got to get busy now with nicer weather around the corner (I hope!) and start unloading boxes and getting organized. (Come to think about it — I do not believe the word “organized” is even in my vocabulary.) I was used to having a large steel building or a bigger booth or bigger something to put everything in, and when my world changed a bit I got swamped with boxes too quickly and too much stuff in a short time.
I have promised myself to get busy and try to get through a few boxes each week. We will see how long that holds true. Things pop up (but never my energy level) and I was never an organized girl, anyway. I always waited until the last moment to write reports for school; always the girl who waited to the last minute to pack for a short trip, let alone a long trip; and always the girl who thought she could stay up late and work through the night if necessary while the boys were asleep and the house was quiet.
I remember the times I would actually can meat all day and all night, or the time the tomatoes all ripened at the same time which meant another couple of days or nights finishing up my canning. You all know exactly what I am talking about, especially when I mention inventory not getting marked and put out in a booth where everyone else can see it and enjoy it and like it enough to buy it. Almost everything has to be researched to a certain extent — maybe even cleaned up a bit, given an inventory number and then taken to the shop. Then it needs to be rearranged a little more tightly in the shop for more inventory to be shown while the space is still the same size. Then you decide what to take out for awhile and be replaced with the “newer older stuff” you just brought in. By newer I mean recently purchased — not new new stuff. However, we all can make a mistake now and then — and be “hams waggled” when we discover something we thought was old but really isn’t. It may be a “repro” or reproduced item to make it look old. It happens to us all, but I am certainly not happy when it happens to me.
Let’s take a look at what’s in my photo this week: This beautiful little powder jar or jewelry dish with a gold trim and hand-painted flowers and vines is a gorgeous little piece. It is marked with a green crown, wreath and “PM” mark with “Bavaria” underneath. The especially fun part of this cutie is the fact that someone gave it to a friend or family member and they wrote with paint on the bottom of the piece “A Happy Birthday Wish, Yours, Marie,” with “December 27, 1938,” date underneath. Awesome and so sweet — just thinking of a gift over 82 years ago.
I discovered, with the help of the “Bavaria” printed below the identification mark, that this particular piece was made from in early 1900s as the stamp actually stands for “Porcelain Moschendorf Factory, Bavaria, Germany” and it was in serious decline by the 1920s. It finally closed down for a period of time in 1937 and purchased by Otto Reinecke and his brother after a length of time. Gathering this bit of information, we can now presume that this specific jar was given as a gift in 1938 but was probably a “gifted” item even back then, and was passed on from another owner. After a bit of further researching, I believe it to be worth more than I had originally thought as the quality of this item is “very nice” and values showing the same online.
Trying to understand and figure out the “history” of our antiquities and collectables can be quite nerve racking at times. But, thank goodness for the Internet as we can put in “search” words and come up with many different variations of the same story … then you have the fun of searching through it all to see what else you may learn. Sometimes the so-called searching can become quite nerve-racking, especially for this older antiquity herself.
It could be surmised that this was a purchase from earlier years, and possibly re-gifted to yet another generation. And even then, it is still in “perfect” condition — and the “handwritten note” is still totally intact as you can see. A beautiful gift to hold your exquisite pearl necklace or maybe a gorgeous set of rhinestone (or diamond) earrings, or maybe just to sit nicely on your vanity for a sweet addition to your already increasing set of Bavarian pieces. Whatever the reason for collecting, the “eye” and “heart” of the collector are the most important reasons that person “sees” what they do and how they “translate” what it is saying to you. Please remember that when you are shopping for a special gift for a special someone, every gift “talks” to you — new or old. Pay attention to what it is saying to you.
Just another gentle reminder to visit your shops on a regular basis as different items are being brought in all the time — whether it is chalk paint in the boutique line or porcelain in the older line of wants on your list. Let the local shops know what you are looking for if you do not see it on the floor of the shop. Our shops in North Platte, and elsewhere, depend on you the customer or collector — so please take time out of your busy days to check in with us and voice your wants and desires. Many of us have things in storage awaiting our owners to unwrap it, clean or polish it up, research it, mark it, wrap it back up and haul it to the shop. It takes lots of time, but it is a rewarding time for the seller as well as the buyer.
Do not forget my antique classes Tuesdays at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte. The classes start with dinner at 5 p.m. at the class following. For more information, call 308-530-4572 and I will be happy to tell you the particular details you may want to know more about. (I do charge $5 per person for one item.) Come have supper with us and join in with the other members of my class — it is always a joy to see everyone unwrapping their particular “treasures” for all to see.
