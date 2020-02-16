Steele: A bit of this with a bit of that

Sometimes we just run across something really different and we try to put it together or keep trying to rearrange until we feel it works. And that, I am afraid, is what I have done this week. As I am actually writing this article on Wednesday evening, but this will not be posted until Sunday, I sort out various subject materials and work with them until I feel comfortable for a photo shot and/or an array of different sorts of material things until it seems to fit.
As I was shopping recently at a friend’s shop here in North Platte, she had the cutest dining room table centerpiece that she had put together. Actually, it was a clear glass-footed decanter with a lid and a third of it was filled with black beans — a vintage spool with beige thread was placed in the middle of the beans and an old black wrapper with vintage needles was placed alongside with a pretty little silver thimble on the outside edge. It caught my eye immediately and thought it was a grand idea — but those who know me know I am not exactly a creative person but I can admire and rave about someone else’s decorative ideas. And this is my topic for this week.
It’s surprising that if you take a bit of this and a bit of that and you will amazingly come up with a marvelous “bit of beauty” on the spot. This could be placed on top of a roll top desk or a small cabinet of such or in your sewing room on top of your treadle Singer sewing machine which was an aunt’s or grandmother’s machine many years back. But, whatever or however you wish to display this fun creation, it just makes it all “pop” and looks like it has been together forever and ever.
I also purchased a very heavy aluminum oval tray the same day I found the needle/thimble/bean combination, so it looked rather good together, and I decided too keep it that way for a bit. Naturally, when Valentine’s Day was approaching, I had to swap out one piece and put a vintage walking paper Valentine in the collection as well. The “walking” Valentine actually has a wheel of cardboard legs on the back of the Valentine so you can actually “walk” the little young lady who is holding her tennis racket and giving you the romantic look to join her at the game of tennis. The large red heart on her jacket says: “My Valentine ... I don’t mind the wind or rain; I’m always ready for a game. So like this dolly I will be, Your Valentine ... if you’ll have me!”
I believe the Valentine to be from the 1930s, or possibly a bit earlier. It’s in mint condition, and one of my keepers of my collection given to me by a dear friend. The fun part about this whole “menagerie” is the fact that most of it is at least vintage if not even a bit of antique mixed in. The black beans are the newest part of the decor but they can be changed out if I want to change the background color.
I have mentioned several times about putting your collectibles and/or antiquities together with a bit of new as well as a lot of old, and voila, you have a different look just by changing a color scheme or adding (or subtracting) something within the mix and you have a fun new/old look again. I have a very small apartment so I am afraid to some it would seem to be a “menagerie” of old/new/in between and a whole lot more of other stuff. But, it is just me, and I am the only one I have to please.
I am hoping everyone has had a beautiful Valentine’s Day by now and looking forward to the next holidays on the calendar. Time is very much rushing by as of late, and the older I get the faster time flies. I have heard other people say it but now I am among the mix and definitely feeling it, but I’m so lucky to still be here also.
Just a quick reminder: My antique “What’s It Worth” classes are going strong at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St., here in North Platte on Tuesday evenings. Bring a friend and a couple of your favorite antiquities or collectibles and come on out and join us. You get to see what others bring also, which makes it even more fun and definitely interesting. Everyone of my class members who have been with me for a long time now are bringing things in to stump me, and they usually do, too. It is amazing after 50 years of antiquing what turns up in my classes — which I have taught for 28 years — that I may have never seen. It’s fun to do the research and get ideas from other class members who have joined us.
A beautiful antique 1920s French trumpet or horn was shown in class this week and I will do further research on it for the owner for next week’s class. It’s an amazing piece of brass, but is need of a little bit of repair. It would look amazing hanging on someone’s family or living room wall — a rare piece, indeed.
And then many vintage pieces of pottery or glass items as well as one of the prettiest vintage mesh hanging purses I have ever seen — so fragile, such skill, such handiwork with amazing colors. It looked like a piece of tie-dye coloring used today in material, but this is wire mesh laced with such tiny stitches and joining of brass framing. The elegance of this ladies’ antique mesh purse was just amazing — and the quality and condition was “perfect” indeed!
It never ceases to amaze me what is being brought into my classes. Looking back over the past years how many wonderful pieces of handiwork or tools or jewelry or artwork or other items, the list is actually endless. I have more than 20 notebooks full of photos and information presented to the classes. All pages are in acid free notebook sheets with family information of the item and/or information I found either online or in my library of information. Hopefully, my hours of research have been helpful in some way, the information will be passed on to their families and the items will be even more treasured than ever.
