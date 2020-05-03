Steele: A time for looking back

I truly believe that when we are going through some type of a crisis, we all need to take a time out, take time to reminisce and recall the good moments — not all of the bad moments — in our lives. I was looking back through the history books to a certain extent, and we can recognize how many other times the world was put “on hold” or definitely slowed us all down. And, I guess this pandemic is absolutely one of those times. It could have been avoided, maybe — but maybe not. People make mistakes — we all do. But the most important thing we all need to remember are the good times and the “best of times” and all that other jazz we have heard during other instances and slowdowns in our lives.
I was on Facebook a few moments ago and a special song came up on one of my friend’s site and I just came to a standstill to take a few moments to listen — really listen. Lee Greenwood wrote one of the most aspiring songs I have ever heard in my life. That song fits very well in all our lives at this very moment: “God Bless the U.S.A.”
All it takes is to hear a few words from the artist of this music and it takes us way back to memories we thought were forgotten — but not really forgotten, just tucked away in a corner of our memories and needed to be pulled out through the cobwebs and the moments of wear and tear in our lives to bring us back to reality. Our lives here in our United States are mostly good — we can be thankful for so many things, even when we are in a confusing world right now, but just a quick moment of Mr. Greenwood’s music will take you to the mountain tops and what life is really all about.
Music can do that. There is another wonderful thing that us Americans seem to sometimes forget and it takes a big shake sometimes to wake us up again and to realize that we love our homes, our wonderful and beautiful homes, whether they are big or little, messy or spotless, filled full of treasures or paintings on the walls, new things, old things, modern items or ancient and antique items, or needing repair or in spectacular condition, country homes or homes in the city. The list could go on and on. I think you get my picture. Just a big fat eye opening “fact” about what happens every hundred years or less — it can be a storm or drought, maybe wars or marching soldiers anywhere or everywhere in the world, but the main thing we seem to need in our country more than anything I guess is a “kick you know where” to wake us all up and work together.
And I truly believe that this pandemic is one of those times that we had better wake up and smell the coffee — and definitely pay attention to “our” government and decide who is really in control. Then, and only then, can we make progress in fixing what needs to be fixed and change what needs to be changed. But, one very big factor in all of the gloom and doom surrounding us at this very moment in time is to remember where all of our love, kindness, thoughtfulness, caring, bewilderment, questions and lives actually exist in: Besides our hearts, is our home.
The old saying, “Home is Where the Heart is!” still reigns in our world and will till the end of time. Our country’s leaders are sometimes quite on spot and other times, maybe not so much. But, it still takes everyone here in our beautiful country to protect each and every home and every single person in that home. But most of all, the people are who count. In our daily lives, weekly, monthly, annually or whatever, it takes the people to run a country, to run a home , to decorate that home, to rebuild or refurbish, to give a home new life or bring out the old in such a way that it starts a new trend of remodeling or rebuilding.
“Home Sweet Home” is always the best place to be. This beautiful needlepoint work is very old — just guessing, but probably from the early 1900s to the mid 1920s. It’s very hard to tell for sure, but the stitching is exquisite. The framing and the board or backing is definitely ancient, and the glass is even wavy (usually portraying older glass). I may have written about the value of this handiwork several years back as I purchased it from a friend’s booth when still selling at the Red Roof Antique Mall. I had remembered a great aunt of mine who had one similar to it in her dining room.
When you are a young child visiting an older relative and the last thing you were told before getting out of the car to go into their home was “remember your manners, and be careful not to break anything — and be nice and quiet.” I remember those times quite well, but surprisingly, when sitting there with your hands in your lap and listening to the older folks visiting (people who are my age now — wow, where does the time go?) you start looking around the room. Back then they had more crocheted scarves on the table tops and the back of the sofa and maybe a chair or two. Then you would scan the walls and look at the old books on the shelves — but mostly, you would remember that one particular item that stood out from them all, that “Home Sweet Home!” needlepoint handiwork in an old, but rather neat, wood frame hanging near the family’s elegant dining room table and six big cherry or walnut chairs matching the table’s craftsmanship.
And, then again, we picture those times over and over again. We think about the “boring” conversations while listening to the “older folk” but then comes the tray of homemade lemon cookies or oatmeal or vanilla sugar cookies, and then you are wide awake and paying attention to your family in their time together and you feel so lucky today to have those memories and treasure them more, much more, than we did that day.
I think sometimes we are definitely reminded of these times when we are in crisis mode, and especially when we are “quarantined” in our homes as some of us are — and you pick up the local newspaper to see photos of the empty streets in the big cities and no vehicles on the roads. Then you turn on your favorite news channel on TV and you see more businesses closed in the larger cities around the world and, even locally in our small hometowns we see our shopping districts shut down and our local favorite restaurants, the town’s theater, the churches, the schools, most of our smaller businesses. It hits you right in the gut and your heart and you stop wherever you are at that moment and your really finally realize that this is real.
Our families and friends always come first — no matter what — but then your lifestyles or home decor comes into the picture and we make room for the kids to romp and roughhouse in the living rooms and we don’t care if the bed doesn’t get made that day and a great big huge tent has sprung up from several card tables and many many sheets or blankets to help wile the hours away and keep those family members busy so they do not see what most of us do. All we care about is our family’s well being and happiness. Some people are home alone, and others have big families around them. We need to be reminded of that. But, the world will get better and it already is — and we will be out shopping for whatever very soon. But, some of us will recall this time again in history and tell the younger generations about the diseases and turmoils the world has seen. Then we look up at the dining room wall and see our framed “Home Sweet Home” needlepoint and it still hangs there for more generations to see.
Be safe and be careful, start thinking about our yard sales in the distance, and keep watch for another “Home Sweet Home” reminder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.