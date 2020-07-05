Steele: Another vintage garden item

I am sure I have talked about this particular item many years ago — it was purchased at the same antique shop where a few years earlier I ended up buying the contents of the entire establishment. The age of the hand wrought iron and the ceramic tiles I presume to be from the late 1800s, as the story was told to me.
Someone had salvaged an older home’s ceramic works on the fireplace and added it to this vintage wrought iron piece. They added the circle holder for a plant display. I thought it was a pretty neat item and I brought it back to Nebraska from New Mexico about 5 years ago. I really wish I could tell you more about it, but that was the only story told to me. It is very very heavy — the ceramic tiles were hand made and each one is a tiny bit different. Because of being made by hand and individually instead of in mass production, naturally there should be nice variations for each individual ceramic or “pottery” square placed by hand on a magnificent fireplace front. Then the wrought iron was probably hand-forged several years later when the house was dismantled and newer pieces were made from the antiquities found in a vintage home or estate. I wish there was a way to track more information — and, there probably is, but this old gal hesitates when I try new ways of searching info.
Anyhow, I use it for part of my backyard floral decor and simply put a small pot of blooming flowers in it each year till I find a more permanent place to display it. Everything we have, everything we own, everything handed down to us — everything has a story behind it. Sometimes we are lucky enough to have some of that vital information passed on from one generation to another. I believe that some of the older plantations in the south have been indoctrinated into the local history and have been made into museums so many others can relish the beautiful “artifacts” from another period of our American history. I was fortunate once to see a plantation home from a distance (my parents actually were able to tour one over 30 years ago or more). And when you do travel in that area, please take time to relish the moments of our past histories and enjoy every moment of the stories being told and passed on for future generations to come. How awesome and amazing is that?
We are lucky today to have many beautiful museums in our part of the country — when we are able to travel again it would be wonderful to visit some as a group or even with your family. But thankfully, with the Internet we are still able to visit just about anything we want to as we punch a few keys and visit for as long as we want online.
I would like to take a few moments to talk about something exciting which will be happening by Aug. 1. As I mentioned in last week’s TNT article, the Bushel & A Peck has closed — but — an antique mall will be opening downtown North Platte on the bricks. Some of you will remember the old Woolworth’s Dime Store building, a bit north of Hirschfeld’s. This will be the site of the up and coming C & R Rustics on the Bricks, Antique Mall, which everyone is beginning to talk about. The young couple starting this shop were in the other shop as well.
They love old furniture — sometimes they may paint it with their chalk paint and sometimes it is left original. It’s probably determined by how old an item is and the actual condition of it, as well. But they find such cute things and their love of their business shines through.
I think North Platte and the surrounding towns will enjoy such a shop as the closest other antique mall may be in Julesburg, Colorado. or Grand Island. We do have a fun shop in Paxton along Interstate 80 — and they have been growing by leaps and bounds the past few years also.
We are lucky here in the Nebraska prairies to have so many fun shops. And, of course, we still have Grandma’s Memories on East Fourth Street here in North Platte — and the Grain Bin Antique shop south of North Platte on the old Highway 83. We need to remember these shops when looking for a special antiquity as a gift or just to look around and add to your own collections. The fun part of visiting each of these shops is, naturally, what you might find. You might just find that one little item that completes your already existing set of dinnerware or silverware — or you might find a gift for a friend that you know had been looking and looking for a very special item. And, now with auctions starting up again, very carefully, the antique businesses will be bringing more and more “new” old stock in to their shops as well.
It is always tough to start any new business — but starting a nice antique mall takes even a bit more “oomph” because you have to find other dealers that will compliment your store and help to bring in more business for everyone. And, when antiquers are on the lookout for other shops while traveling Highway 30 or I-80 or U.S. Highway 83, they will be needing food, gas and other specific items necessary on a road trip.
I used to love going on a road trip! I usually had a friend or two along on the ride and maybe even stay overnight and hit a few more shops before returning home. Wow, those memories are still awesome, especially thinking of a dear friend of mine who passed away 4 years ago. She and I loved pretty much the same things, but I had to buy for resale and she bought to add to her own collections. She loved vintage Roseville pottery and Red Wing Crocks or stoneware — and whatever else that might fit into her home and add a bit more charisma to her style. Yes, those were the memories. Once this junking or antiquing disease gets into your blood, you are hooked for life, guaranteed. I see it with my people who come to my What’s it Worth antique classes, and I see it when I visit with people at an auction or the moment they step into your antique shop.
You, as a business owner has an immediate connection with the person who just walked through your door — everyone is looking for “something different” or “something to match” or “something to offset” what they just recently found at a yard sale or a neighbors auction. To complete a collection is an awesome feeling. In reality, you probably will never reach that moment that you stop collecting — unless you run out of room at home, of course. Then just build on another addition. I probably should never have said that — but that is exactly what some of us have done in the past.
Antiquing is one of the best diseases anyone could possibly want to have. You meet the greatest people who want to share their stories or their most treasured items they have found recently. They are all the best advertising in the world — word of mouth — to pass on the news of another antique mall starting up. The really best way to find out the latest news regarding antiques is to hit all your local antique malls and smaller mom and pop shops around your neighborhood. Get out there, get going, start shopping and making wonderful memories and stories to tell around the Christmas dining room table or the Thanksgiving feast or the July Fourth celebration of roasting hot dogs and shooting off fireworks. Enjoy our family moments even more than usual because of the past separations we have had to endure.
And, please watch for more news about antique shops and What’s It Worth antique classes coming up soon. There’s no set date yet, but I am working on it. I’m just trying to make sure we are all safe when we do start classes again. I miss you all, and am very anxious to start once again! Hope your Fourth of July was great and now you can start looking in your cupboards for something special to bring to antique class, very soon.
