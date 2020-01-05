Steele: 1,450 articles over the years

Just for fun, I figured out how many years I have been writing the Trash & Treasures articles for the Telegraph — 28 years, times 52 weeks works out to be 1,456 articles. And I don’t think I have missed very many weeks through those years! No wonder I am having trouble these days coming up with different subject material.
When reading Trash & Treasures, if I duplicate a subject or use the same phrases too much, please forgive me. And so here we go for another year of searching and researching different topics from my “What’s It Worth” antique classes on Tuesday evenings, starting again on Jan. 7 at Wild Bill’s, 1000 S. Jeffers St., here in North Platte. Yes, I do get some of the information for this column from the research I do for each item brought to my class for identification or evaluation. Other times, I might have a request come in by email, or maybe a suggestion during my classes, or I may have found new information about old items by thumbing through some of my older subject materials.
With the holidays behind us now and a new year sitting right here in front of us, it is definitely time for me to start digging up some more fun topics. I have had several people email with interesting topics, and I probably need to go back to some of those letters and dig into them a bit deeper. Good idea, Judy! That will take a little time, but I am sure I have a bucket full of ideas sitting around here close to my desk somewhere.
I hope I can find some interesting fields to entertain most of you in the new year. Feel free to email me also if you come up with some ideas or send me a letter at P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. Maybe together we can come up with some different ideas that everyone may be interested in.
I did give out my Serv-A-Car trays as gifts to my two sons and my best friend’s two sons, with some other little goodies with them. One will hang in a car garage with many other collectibles and one may be sitting on the kitchen table with garnishments or used as a condiment tray for salt and pepper shakers, napkins and such. I don’t know how the other two may be displayed or used — but just a bit of nostalgia went along with each one as I decorated them with red and white checkered cloth napkins, many little goodies to eat and a few little reminders of years gone by, such as a wooden cardinal representing those family members we have lost as well as remembering the good times over the bad moments. I found many of my little wooden cardinals and small pewter pocket cardinals at the hospital gift shop here in North Platte and also at several floral shops in town — just a remembrance of special family members and friends who could not be joining us this year around the dinner table but will always be in our thoughts and prayers as long as we live.
As you may have noticed in my photo this week, I have my antique corner cupboard as the main subject area again. Yes, I know I have had it before a few times, but it is important because of the many smaller items on the shelves. There are so many stories that can be told of each and every thing on its shelves, along with a collection of matching pieces. For instance, I have many pieces of my favorite antique ironstone in different patterns. It is very difficult to find matching pieces unless you luck out at an estate sale of one owner who collected such items, as I have done. It has not only different patterns, but different colors as well. There are also apple, poinsettia and other patterns of Watt Pottery on a shelf in that same cupboard. My goodness, how prices have fluctuated in that category. I just compared some the other day and was amazed that the more common pieces of apple design are fairly easy to come by and not worth as much. When you look for the harder to find patterns, such as the poinsettia, you will discover the values of those pieces may have tripled or doubled, at least. That’s good for the collector who already has these pieces in their collection, but tough on the new collector who is just starting to look for certain patterns.
I also have a large burgundy cookie jar and portrait plate, pewter pieces and depression glass period lemonade set on its original serving tray and several other items which we will talk about later. And it is rather hard to see in the photo, but my quilted body of Santa Claus with a hand carved head and face is still sitting on top as well as my special antique reed woven buttocks basket with the rare double lids, and my two different metal candle molds. Besides the cupboard itself, which seems to be from the middle 1800s. I feel I have a rather unusual collection of many subject areas this week. But, I promise to come up with many more ideas in 2020. Happy New Year, everyone.
And please do not forget to walk through the Bushel & A Peck, Antique Boutique, at 510 E. Sixth St., here in North Platte and visit my booth — No. 50 — along with the many other beautiful booths. And just a heads up — I will be rearranging my booth very soon as I have a friend coming in to share my booth. She is bringing in a very nice display case of her own, so we will be having a variety and different stock brought in very soon. Please visit this shop frequently as many of the booth owners are bringing more inventory and giving everything a different look entirely. I am still carrying Howard’s Orange Oil and other popular items for taking care of your beautiful wooden antique cupboards and tables, along with polishes for your brass, silver and even copper accent pieces around your home.
And I want to wish everyone a very happy New Year and we will all pray for a good and healthy year. Please mark your calendars with my “What’s It Worth” antique classes starting on Jan. 7 at Wild Bill’s — hope to see you there.
