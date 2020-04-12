I have probably repeated using these same postcards as my photos for my articles this time of year — so, please forgive me. They just happen to be my favorite holiday Easter postcards ever. Naturally, I have to look up all the information again as I cannot remember things as well as I used to be able. But, in doing so, I sometimes get lucky and find out a bit more information on each postcard by doing it this way. They are “keepers” for sure, but it’s always fun to dig a bit deeper and try to find out all the information I possibly can.
The little girl sitting in the egg shell is actually a one cent Gibson Lines postcard, published by the Gibson Art Co. It was actually mailed to a friend and the postmark is dated “1909, California, USA.” And, the young lady in fancy Easter dress postcard was drawn by Ernest Nister, London, and printed in Bavaria, by the E. P. Dutton Co., New York. I presume it to be from the 1905 to 1912 range. Both are one cent postcards for mailing purposes.
Both are in remarkably good to excellent condition and could be worth from $10 to $25 each. However, these will never be for sale as they were given to me by a dear friend. Eventually, they will be framed and displayed a bit more proper than just lying in an album. But, they are very well protected in special photo or postcard sleeves and will be treasured for another 100 years — hopefully, by my family.
As we are going through extremely scary times right now, somehow I hope these beautiful postcards can bring us all a bit of peace of mind. Hopefully, the tranquility they are sending us will remind us of better times to come — praying those better times are just around the corner. I had several cute and clever ideas for Easter this year, but all plans were changed. Hopefully, we can still do them later this summer. Last year, I had great-grandkids here at the apartment with a big green grassy area where we had an Easter egg hunt — plastic eggs, of course, with a penny or nickel in them. It took me — I mean, it took the Easter Bunny — longer to put the coins in each plastic egg than it did to find them. But we had fun. Those good times always carry us through the tougher times — and this time shall pass, as well.
I miss doing my antique classes on Tuesday evenings, but will try to open them up later this summer. Time will only tell. I think some antique shops are going to try a short term of opening with appointments only type of schedules. In this manner, they will be able to control the number of people in the shop at a time. I am sure the larger shops in Lincoln and Omaha have more space so can probably open a bit better than our smaller shops around here are able. But, we all need to be patient and keep the prayers flowing for those who have gone through the flu illness themselves. Definitely a period of time when we will be read about and talked about for years to come in the history books.
But, we all must remember that, “this, too, shall pass,” and we will continue our journeys along life’s plan. As I have mentioned before, hopefully, we will have many yard sales in the wide open spaces where people can search for treasures of all kinds — treasures depending on your wants and desires of your antiquing skills. Or better yet, just some little things you will enjoy adding to your other treasures. Thus, your treasure hunting will continue and we will have a few moments of interruption of our daily lives and the pandemic will be camouflaged for a few hours.
It may be just a phone call, or a card in the mail, or the Easter Bunny knocking at your door — but, whatever it may be, we are all blessed to be here on Earth and be able to talk with our families (by phone or email) and visit with our neighbors over the backyard fence at a distance. Or maybe even just take a drive for a short trip to see the green alfalfa fields and the pastures with their green grasses or maybe even up through the gorgeous Sandhills this time of year. Whatever your outing may be, I know we all will face, whatever the future may bring us, a bit better with good thoughts in our hearts and peace of mind that, “this, too, will pass.”
Keep in mind there are better days ahead for all of us, I pray, and if we all work together we will be able to continue our journeys as they were meant to be traveled. Please take time to smell the roses and take a nap, or call someone and visit with them via our phone system or email systems we have today. Just a quick call or a quick note means so very much to all of us.
Take care, everyone — and please remember that my “Trash & Treasures” articles for the past 28 years or so have been written with you in mind and with prayers always. Happy Easter, everybody, and may the Easter Bunny be good to you again this year.
