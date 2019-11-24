This cute little English Redware syrup pitcher with a pewter lid struck my fancy a couple of years ago. Again, I bought it for resale but decided to keep it for a bit to add to my own collection of enamelware items and pottery syrups with pewter lids. I do realize that there is a big difference from pottery to graniteware, but this was such an unusual piece for an article, and I just thought it made a rather nice addition — for now, anyway!
This syrup pitcher is 7½ inches tall and there are no markings whatsoever on the bottom of it. It could be considered to be a rather fragile piece to be warmed on the old cookstove, but in many respects they would make or warm their syrups in a bit heavier kettle and then pour it into this pre-warmed Redware pitcher. Another thing that brought my attention to this little cutie was the circular trim in a pinkish tan in the middle of the reddish brown body.
Just for fun, I decided to look up more information regarding the type of pig or hog it reminded me of — remember, I am an all-out farm gal, so I am pretty sure I have seen these at the county fair or maybe even a neighboring hog farm. I came to find out these pigs were called “Danish Protest Pigs” and they were considered to be a rare breed of the domestic pig. It is especially interesting to note that the belt around the pig resembled the flag of Denmark. As the Danes were not allowed to fly their Denmark flag while living in North Frisia in Southern Schleswig, Germany, towards the beginning of the 20th Century, they would breed these hogs instead and display the “Protest Pigs” as a symbol of the Danish cultural identity. And, why would I care about all of this kind of history because of a silly syrup pitcher? My great-grandparents immigrated from Denmark and lived just a couple of canyons to the east of where I was raised, which was called “Little Denmark.”
With this kind of information, I will probably keep this cutie in my collection a bit longer. Thanks to the services of a computer and all the history available at our fingertips, we never know what we may find out about items we collect. In fact, when I get to thinking about it, maybe this Danish Redware pottery syrup pitcher with a pewter lid with a “belt” around it is my very own “Protest Pig.” And, just for fun, I took the time to look up where Schleswig is: Denmark is to the north and Holstein, Germany, is to the south.Now, that is my history lesson for the week.
I find it very interesting now today but years ago, history was not my favorite subject in school. Now the antique business, which I have been in for almost 49 years, reminds me of my heritage with certain antiques and collectibles. Just another reminder of the many things we run across at auctions, sales, yard sales, antique/collectible shops and antique shows within our neighborhoods.
I would like to remind everyone to watch for advertising for certain antique and collectible shops having their Christmas open houses.
Sometimes its just a coincidence when we find something that was tied into our nationalities or families’ heritages. Some people search only for those items where others want something more specific or rare. And this is what makes up a shop: A bit of this and a bit of that. Everyone who walks through the doors of a shop has something in mind; usually they are hunting for a special something — and yet others walk through to just see what might catch their eye.
The uniqueness of every single shop is what makes it so very special in its own right — so, please check out our local shops. You never know what you may find! And, by the way, happy Thanksgiving next week — another reminder for families to enjoy each other and pay attention to the older generations as they could tell you even more stories about your family heritage. Someday as you grow older, all of this will mean more to you than you think it does today.
