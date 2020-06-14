Steele: Find gives insight into 1920s life

Sometimes when we are not really looking for something different or special, it just kind of falls into our hands for further study.
This just happens to be one of those times.
I cannot even remember exactly where or how long ago I found this little cutie. But, seeing as how it has a black wooden handle, I believe it falls into the category of the late 1920s through the 1930s. And, of course, when I took my pics of this little cutie, I realized it has a patent date of 1929, which definitely makes from the Art Deco era. Not yet quite a hundred year old item, it makes it hard to call it a true antique.
So what is it? A mini hand-held vacuum cleaner? Not quite, but you are close. With a roller brush inside, it actually picks up crumbs from a fancy dining room table without having to remove the tablecloth totally from the table and shaking it out. In other words, if someone were to put jelly on their bread or roll and spill breadcrumbs on the table cloth, then this little cute doodad would be used oh-so-carefully to pick up the crumbs without having to totally dismantle the complete fancy spread of fine china, silverware, serving pieces, and individual salt and pepper sets, etc., in order to shake out the tablecloth!
It makes very good sense as we have seen many of the black small brooms or brushes with a handled dustpan of sorts, which would be used, but could bump something on the table or pull the tablecloth accidentally. Hence, this little roller brush and crumb holder all in one solved that problem entirely.
These could have also been used in the men’s smoking den to help brush up ashes or tobacco accidentally spilled on a table when filling a pipe or lighting a cigarette. With the dainty size, it could be used for various small jobs. It measures 5½ inches wide and 2½ inches deep. The little black wooden handle is only 3 inches long. This little cutie can do a big job in a hurry, but still be small enough to maneuver without upsetting glasses of water or bumping other utensils on the dining room table.
Just for fun, I went online to see what the actual name of this item might be. I found names like crumb brush, chrome crumb brush and many would call it a “silent butler crumb brush.” Indeed, it would be a silent utensil to clean up a mess in a hurry.
It’s also very reasonably priced, by the way, except when you might prefer sterling silver — then we are talking a couple of hundred dollars or more. But, these tend to be around the $20 to $30 range if made with chrome. The one in my photo today does have a unique stamped pattern or design typical of the Victorian or Art Deco eras. And that is the story of my cute little find when searching for even bigger and better stuff. But, the lesser valued items actually pay the bigger bills — you just have to sell more of them.
And so the hunt continues! When going from shop to shop or yard sale to yard sale this time of year, we never know what may show up on the next block sale and that is definitely what the hunt is all about.
As things are beginning to open up for public access once again, I am happy to remind you that the Bushel & A Peck is now open with shortened hours three days a week. But, as we see things around the world improving, I am sure they will open for more hours and more days again soon. It has been a rather frustrating time when retailing but when you are specialized as this shop is, it is even harder to get opened completely and to do it safely. I compliment the owners and am praying for a safe and fast reopening process. Patience and being careful are two very important things to remember while our stores and businesses are opening once again. Be patient: Don’t just rush through any shop. Browsing but maintaining distance is a good way to put it. It’s something I never ever dreamt that we, the United States of America, would ever see, and I prayed my children and their children would never see. But, with prayer, patience and believing, we will come back full and strong in our own working and selling areas.
Therefore, jumping from one fire to another: I am starting to think about opening my “What’s It Worth” antique classes again. I have no details for sure yet, but I will definitely keep you posted. Hopefully, by early July we may have a date set for reopening and maybe a few changes as well. Time will tell. Keep watching the newspaper for times and dates, and you should be receiving a phone call or message from me within the next couple of weeks. I have had several messages as to when and where will my classes be starting. My answer to that is soon, I hope, very soon.
Your ideas and advice is always welcomed. I may not follow it, but it is always welcomed. I want to try to accommodate as many people as possible and do it safely.
I love hearing from anyone who has a few ideas or something new and different to try regarding my classes. But, I am even thinking of doing an evening class and maybe a noon or lunch class. What do you think? Before I commit to anything, though, this old gal is going to have to get her you-know-what in gear and start putting things in their right order.
Take care, everyone. Hope to be seeing you soon at my “What’s It Worth” antique classes. I have been doing these for 28 years and I so hope to be able to continue them for many more. I have found so many good, long-lasting friends and I have learned from the beautiful, unusual, rare, one-of-a-kind items that you all have brought to class through the years.
Stay safe, be safe, and you will be hearing from me again very soon. Please take especially good care of yourselves as I want to see you in my classes again and browsing in our shops again also. Start planning what you will bring to show the class and make me earn my fee by researching and looking for all the info I can on your particular family heirloom or garage find or just answer the questions “What is this thing?”
