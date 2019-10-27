When deciding the subject for each article, I start going through my list of photos, then if not satisfied, I start looking in inventory items I have not yet put into my little booth No. 50 at the Bushel & A Peck, 510 E. Sixth St. Sneaky how I got all that information into the first paragraph this week.
But many of my things are still in boxes from the latest haul from a really cute antique shop in Gothenburg — Vintage Treasures, an awesome shop I enjoy very much and I try to hit it a couple of times each year. The neat, very primitive grater was my recent find there and the beautiful Haviland & Co. cream and sugar dish set were something I found in New Mexico, I believe when I bought that little antique shop — the whole shop — about three years ago, I think. The way time is running so fast any more, it is very hard to keep track of things and dates any more.
What I was trying to connect between these two items this week would be the “time frame.” The cream and sugar dish set was probably produced in the late 1890s and the homemmade wood (pine) and metal grater was probably produced around the same time — definitely between the 1890s or possibly even a bit earlier. The only thing that concerns me is the fact of how many knuckles were scraped by using this very primitive, homemade grater that someone has made for mom or grandma. I can just see her showing her hubby that she broke her only grater and for sweet hubby going to his work shed and making another one for her ASAP.
Just for fun, I have looked online for similar pieces of primitive wood and a homemade metal grater, and I discovered a cute way to display them: Put small miniature lights in them for a quick and cute (and awesome) decoration for any time of year. Now I have another very good reason to keep this latest find. (As if I really need another reason, I loved it the moment I saw it.) Please take a moment, though, and think about her hubby making this cutie. I wonder how many times he scraped his knuckles while making it and how many times he would need a homemade bandage for those scraped fingers? They were tough back then, absolutely — and they could not run to the doctor for any or every little wound they might get working out in the field or their woodshed. Of course, it is a reminder how many times they could get blood poisoning also if not taking care of a wound properly. But knowing how they lived, he probably had a small jug of whiskey setting out on his work bench and he probably dumped a bit of his favorite brew onto his sore knuckles and took care of any infection that could have interfered with his other day to day chores.
And then we have this beautiful and very fragile cream and sugar dish set. It was made by Haviland & Co., Limoges, of Haviland, France, which is printed or stamped on the bottom of each piece. This style would not necessarily have a lid on this sugar dish as there are no signs of chipping or wear on the beautiful gold trim around the inside. And, the beautiful creamer dish is in absolute mint condition as well. For the age of this set, it is sometimes hard to find a cream and sugar in such elegant and perfect condition. Naturally, it is fun when we collectors or dealers do find such precious pieces in such mint status!
I feel these two items were a perfect complement to each other. I have not taken the time to try to find the exact name of the pattern of these beautiful Havilland Limoges pieces. Why? Because there were thousands made through the past 150 to 200 years — all you need to do is go to replacements.com and start looking and you will totally understand why I have not tried yet. But because of the darling pink roses (I collect Franciscan Dinnerware in the desert rose pattern), I may have to look a bit harder than usual later down the line. This set won’t be going to the shop anytime soon until I find out more details about it.
But, with my two comparisons this week, please keep them as a reminder of a true primitive items versus a true antique porcelain piece. These are two totally different collections and yet they remind us of the beautiful items made way back then, as well as what someone would make out in the woodshed to keep grated cheese or grated vegetables on the table for the lady of the house — amazing examples!
Just a reminder to please visit our wonderful antique shops here in North Platte and surrounding areas. We have some awesome shops that I am sure you all would enjoy. And, besides that, just think what you might find in one of them — a matching dinner cup that you just had broken, or possibly a piece of your silver flatware, like a sugar spoon and maybe even some pottery or crockery that you are always on the hunt for. Please take a few moments and tell the shopkeepers what you are looking for. Some keep records of what you are on the hunt for and they will help pass the word or call you when one comes in to the shop. Have a great weekend, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.