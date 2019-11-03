Steele: Getting ready for the holidays

When I saw this little vintage suitcase on a friend’s Facebook page, I just had to have it. The “need to have it” was strong with this piece. My friend had gone to all the work of cleaning up the smaller suitcase, painting the stenciled words “I’m Dreaming of a Farmhouse Christmas” and adding a beautiful Christmas bow. I knew it belonged in my living room next to the fireplace and it is already getting me in the mood for the holiday season.
It just goes to show what a creative mind can do with antiques — some would call them pieces of junk — and turn them into something very useful and beautiful, as well. I will save my precious Christmas cards in it and maybe a few other special holiday memories. I think it is a pretty special way for “recycling” a bit of old with a new style of decorating. This would be cute as a reminder of past Christmases as well as Christmases to come.
Of course, the beautiful vintage oil lamp sitting in front of it was one of the pieces that came to my “What’s It Worth” antique class, now at Wild Bill’s, 1000 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte, on Tuesday evenings. We get to see so many wonderful items from different time periods come in to my classes. It just amazes me to see what families have saved over the years. Maybe just a memento to someone at the time has turned into a full-fledged antique or collectible item that everyone may be searching for today. A true antique (over 100 years old) passed down can make that special something even more special for other family members down the line.
Some members of my class bring written dates and/or descriptions of who may have owned a particular item, and the date it was passed on to another family member. Any history being told to the owner always helps to determine the actual monetary value of an item and in many cases, the love for the item may even outweigh the actual value of it. The story means the most to a family anyway. They aren’t going to sell a family treasure or heirloom, but now they can pass even more information on down to the next generation so they will regard it with even more love. The information you may gain through my classes will be a true asset being sent forward to other family members in later years.
Please remember there are many values to be considered in regard to every kind of “treasure” each family may have — the story where it came from and the road it has traveled is the real story and only family can tell it. But sometimes it seems hearing an actual monetary value of an item makes it more worthwhile to hold on to and makes it all worth the while of taking care of it and having it sit on your fireplace mantel so everyone who visits your home may enjoy the treasures as much as you do. I always thought we should have asked more questions about our family tree or documented it in a book form of some sorts so the entire family will enjoy it for hundreds of years forward. My dad’s family was able to be traced to the 15th and 16th generations with loads of documentation from years of research by his great-great-aunts and uncles. Not every family can do this, of course, but it would be nice to look into the process of finding out more about your family’s history.
You would be amazed at all the beautiful treasures I have been able to see through the past 27 years of my antique classes. I wish I could remember them all, but I have photos of many that I have kept though the years just for tid bits of history when needed for reference. When you walk through a vintage or antique shop, you get that feeling that there’s a story behind each item you see. Especially if there is one certain thing you really love to collect and you walk in and find a beautiful addition to your collection.
Maybe you need to scout out our wonderful shops here in North Platte. Please note the Bushel & A Peck Antique Boutique Shop at 510 E. Sixth St. will now be open on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as the usual days of Wednesdays through Saturdays, but just through the holiday season. Please wander through this cute shop and I am positively sure you will find something you “just have to have” to add to your collections or to start a new collection. A walk through time is a stroll through an antiques shop, no matter where you are. I guarantee that you will learn a lot through even one trip in our lovely shops here in town and surrounding areas. Don’t forget Grandma’s Memories Antiques and Collectibles out on East Fourth Street and the Grain Bin Antiques south of North Platte on the old Highway 83. Sad to say that one shop (De JeVu) has closed and they will be having an auction coming up very soon.
And please check out the “Cowboy Christmas” show at the D&N Event Center if you haven’t been there already. They are still open today. Enjoy each and every moment of our holiday seasons as they come and go way too fast each year. Make the memories and save them to pass on to other members of the family through the years by the stories you tell and the treasures you show them. Happy holidays ahead, everyone.
