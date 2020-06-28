Sometimes we all need a lesson regarding how to make it from payday to payday — and it is not easy sometimes. Especially with the pandemic still uprooting people and making us change our plans, we have to learn to adjust. Now, for me as old as I am, it is not quite as easy as I think it should be to do that so-called “adjusting” business. Pretty much set in my ways at this age, but still willing to bend a bit when absolutely necessary. Well, with watching television with all the destruction going on with our beautiful heritage of statues scattered across our country, it is so hard to watch some of them being destroyed. They are history — our history — and I just cannot imagine watching some of those gorgeous statues being pulled to the ground and destroyed. Most are in our history books being taught in our schools when school was in session, most are shown as our heritages throughout these United States of America. And, when I stop to think about the reasons why they are standing where they are today, it makes my heart hurt and I want to cry out to tell them to ‘stop — think what you are doing!’ Even if some are misrepresented in some way, then go to the cities or states and contest it and maybe something could be done to make it suit certain feelings — but to destroy it forever, makes me very sad, indeed.
I was taught to respect other people’s property. I was taught to learn from others’ mistakes, and I was taught that when I did something wrong I would be held responsible until it was fixed appropriately and all right with the world once again. But, the world is different today — money will buy most anything and not always make things right again. But how do you repair history? How do we regain what we have lost by someone else’s disrespectfulness of a statue that has been around for a 100 years or more? And, how can we make it right with the world again to make amends and make adjustments when necessary and to clarify the wrongs and make them right? It takes time.
Some of our antiquities around the world can never be replaced exactly as they were before they were torn down or burned to the ground. We need to make the younger generations understand the “true” meanings of each and every statue, each story written in the history books, and even what is happening today will need to be written “correctly” for many to understand why, where, how did we let this happen to our many antiquities and stories.
And this is where I begin to remind my readers how important every single family story is to the world. Not just one or two — but all family histories are necessary to make our world go round. I agree, things are not always “equal” or right or fair; I agree that we need to work harder to make sure our historical stories remain true to the fullest for those who read it tomorrow; and I want so very badly to explain to our younger generations and to those who are not even born yet how very much we loved our countries, our world, our families — and want history to remain as it should be, truthful and honest for all. I pray that our leaders will continue to do their best for many generations to come. I won’t be around to see it; but my children and their children and their children will see it and I want the truth to be told and I want the beautiful antiquities and statues and churches to tell the future generations the “true” story of our past history and how hard we fought to keep it just, fair and equitable as much as we could.
This brings me to the antiquities of my business of selling and collecting antiques and collectibles in their natural state or original conditions. I only wish they would have a recording attached so they could spell out to the world the whole story of how they were to be where they are found today. But, I know that won’t happen if we continue to let them be destroyed by each new generation because they don’t like the so-called “story” of each remembrance or statue placed for all to see and be reminded of the past. For many of us, when we get older we are not sure where we will end up but we pray that we are leaving a legacy of some kind for the younger generations to appreciate the history being told.
Every time you walk down an aisle in an antique shop, you will note special items that may bring back good (hopefully) memories of years past when growing up. Or, you may see something that you remember seeing on great grandmother’s dresser, and it makes you appreciate those times more.
But watching the TV with all the destruction during an election year, it makes us wonder how it all will turn out. Other generations have made it through each turmoil and horrendous episode of previous election years so I pray we will also.
Ancestry plays a bigger part in our lives and our existences much more than we realize some days. We learn that we may need to change those past moments and to not ever let something like this or that happen again. And, at other times, it seems we have not learned a single thing to make our world better for future generations. So, we need to stop in our tracks, look back through history and just see what could have been changed and how it could have made our world a better place.
My photos today are just a few memories of years past — one photo shows an old keg/barrel truck or hauler and the other photo shows many of yesterdays’ items being used for decoration in my flower gardens. A very rusted base of a child’s riding locomotive/engine toy now holds many of my flowers as well as just part of an old vintage plow (the wooden handles rotted away many years ago) but still can be a remembrance of what was yesterday and how much easier we have it today. Each generation has more convenience items than the generation before; but each generation has had their trials and tribulations to contend with — we still can pray for solidarity and peace in our country and around the world.
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, we still have many reasons to celebrate our country and we are so thankful for the many military men and women who have fought for our rights and have kept us free. I pray everyone will have a wonderful holiday next weekend and please remember to say an extra prayer for our people who help to keep us safe every day — local police and military people all around the world — to make it a safer world for all of us.
And, one more very important bit of local news: We have one local antique shop which has closed (Bushel & a Peck) but another new one will be opening on Aug. 1, C & R Rustics Antique Mall on the Bricks. It is always sad when one store closes, but when another store opens in the middle of town it will be a call for celebration — good luck, Corey and Rob.
And, I am wishing everyone a very happy Fourth of July next weekend. Be safe and enjoy the fireworks celebrating our great nation.
