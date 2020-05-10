For many reasons, this particular article on this specific holiday brings back many memories. Naturally, the meaning of Mother’s Day for many, can be a tough day or a monumental day, but for most of us it is a “truly all about Mom” day. We celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, aunts, and so on. This particular day of the year holds meaning for anyone who helped raise someone or touched someone’s life in a very special way, or maybe even someone who was in your life for a fleeting moment, but you still hold them in your heart.
We take time out of our lives to make a phone call, go to dinner, send a card or whatever you can to make people know how much they have meant to you through your lifetime. Someone who stopped and paid you a bit of attention, if only for a few moments or even many years, but they’re tucked away deep in your heart and memories will always be the most treasured collectibles you could ever have in a lifetime.
The four photos in my article today portray special meanings to me from family members and friends. I think I have probably even written separate articles on these few items through the years, but I just wanted to recognize them once again.
“The Angel of the Heart” is a Willow Tree collectibles statuette was given to me by a dear friend in Omaha. We have been friends for many many years — I won’t say how many — but it is over forty years for sure. These sweet little angels come in a variety of meanings and categories, making them collectibles for many different “heart” situations.
The cottage needlepoint picture and walnut frame hung over my great aunt’s table for many many years and then was given to my mother as a keepsake. From that point, it was given to me and I keep it for the same reason my mom did: It captures memories of a wonderful lady and family. This particular item is well over a hundred years old. I remember seeing it in her home when we visited and then my parents’ home. Now it is on my wall, and I hope one of my boys will keep it and hang it in their home someday.
The tall thin vintage framed picture with a beautiful saying — “God could not be Everywhere — So he gave us Mothers!” — was a gift to a dear friend and when she passed away, her son gave it back to me. It definitely has a very special place in my heart, and is one of my many special treasures through the years.
The last item isn’t a family heirloom per se, but the items on top of it are. My antique walnut pie safe with tin inserts is used as a pantry. These pieces of furniture hold more than you would think it could. Some pie safes can be taller but most are close to this size, often with punched decorative tin inserts. Each has its own character, since there’s not one particular place they come from: Some were made in someone’s wood shed, while others were made by the Amish artisans through the years and other craftsmen around the world. Pie safes are considered timeless and will actually fit in with any decor you may have in your home. My decor, naturally, is very “mixed” to say the least, but when you are into collectibles and antiques, just about anything goes. That is the nice part about collecting items from all eras — more than likely anything will fit in at any time period or decorating scheme.
You may not be able to see the many items I have on top of this pie safe, but one item was hand made by my mother — the doily. It’s the only one I have, I believe. The coffee servers were discovered in various areas of antique hunting through the years but the pretty pink wreath above the pie safe was given to me by a very dear friend one year at Christmas. We would hunt antiques all year long and then still be able to surprise each other at Christmas time with an item specifically that we had seen together or mentioned along the way. Pretty cool how that happens when you have a close antique hunting friend. She is now in heaven and missed terribly, but I have some marvelous memories that always warm my heart.
One rather different item on top and clear in the back of the pie safe, is the single vintage drawer from a Singer sewing machine cabinet. My mother had the machine, but when she got her new Singer electric, she had Dad dump it over the hill — but she did keep one drawer. She even wallpapered the inside of the drawer and made two shelves. And, with that, I have added a tiny advertising wood plane that my dad had found along the way. It looks like a toy but think it may be a sample to show shop owners how they could advertise. I have added a small stuffed vintage teddy bear and a vintage individual wooden butter mold.
When I write my articles for The Telegraph each week, it really makes me stop and think and to hunt for new subjects to write on. I may have repeated photos but I have never repeated articles. I have written over 1200 articles over the years and for the most part, I now do it weekly. I cannot say exactly how many I have written but I have had fun writing all of them. I only wish I had a better memory, and hope I don’t repeat subjects.
Now, just one more thing this week: We have had some pretty scary situations the past few months and I am praying that we get through this together and our world will be even better. But, one thing is for sure: This Sunday is a special day for so many reasons. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone reading my column today and I pray that our world will be even stronger and healthier than ever before. Please take care, everyone. Stay safe as I want to see you here at the same time next week. Love you all!
