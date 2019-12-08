Steele: Mercury glass reminds me of life

My photo this week is one I took as we were packing items out of the old Red Roof Antique shop way back last March. It is of a set of very fragile mercury glass candlesticks, along with a small mercury glass centerpiece bowl. A silk sunflower was amongst the collage of a few things that have brought me to this week’s acknowledgement of the fragility of our loved ones and life in general. It can be a rather emotional part of our lives, I must say.
Mercury glass, or sometimes called “silvered glass,” is a very fragile, lightweight, double walled glass with layers of silver. Mercury glass was shaped and molded into these centerpiece bowl sets or candlesticks or all kinds of beautiful (but very fragile) tableware decorative items. I have had several sets of candles through the years, and many of the round and beautifully fragile larger centerpiece bowls which were used to at a vintage buffet, along with a hand crocheted buffet scarf and maybe even fresh flowers floating in the bowls. So fragile are these items made from mercury glass that many have not survived the packing or unpacking when moving from one home to another, or the travels of newlyweds settling into their first home.
The story of mercury glass is an interesting one as there is usually an inner layer as well as an outer layer of thin mercury glass with air or a liquid silvering solution between the two layers. Mercury glass was produced as early as the 1840s, and was produced through the 1930s in Germany. England was also another source for early mercury glass as well. United States glass companies, such as Boston and Sandwich Glass Co., Union Glass Co., New England Glass Co. and several others who were popular in this era, were well recognized for the beautiful pieces each company made. Today, we have a hard time finding this kind of vintage glass because of the fragility of each piece, but many have survived early as well as later manufacturing dates and are high on some collectors’ lists today. It definitely was considered to be one of the first true “art glass” form or types of glass that was made for its beauty instead of everyday use.
As with most antiques, we need to be aware of many reproductions of these beautiful antique pieces. If you are to become a collector, I would highly recommend you study your books and online information as best you can and be prepared to tell the difference between and antique and a newer piece.
By now, you are probably wondering why I am mentioning such a fragile product. It reminds me of how fragile our lives and our loved ones are to each and every one of us. I recently lost a dear friend and its been a hard week — almost 70 years of friendship, from childhood, our school years, farming years and then raising our families close by. I lost my best friend a few years back, and now her spouse. I remember my friend and his twin brother would race to the top of Sioux Lookout on our country school day outings, a friend who I can still see their red and black automobile flying into the school parking lot just in time for school as they were in the dairy barn until the very last minute, and then scurry on country roads to high school 10 miles away. Their family would help anyone in need — always had the coffeepot on — and always have a cake just from the oven or better yet, beautiful sweet cinnamon rolls with an aroma that seened to people when to stop by. My younger son would love working with them and learning the farming and dairy businesses. Being around the animals and especially the three-wheelers — lots of go power setting around the farm yard at all times.
They were a family that stopped what they were doing to take time out to help you, or feed you or just talk! Friends to cry on their shoulder or let you shout from the rooftops when something really great happened. From the beautiful union of two people came forth two sons, grandkids, more ground to farm and more cattle to raise. They were a hard-working family that few even realized the hours put in to their farm and their family and friends. I especially remember one particular time when we were all snowed in — she had just made cinnamon rolls and I had made chili and hot cocoa. By making several trips with him on his snow mobile, he would bring one person at a time until we had a full house, and then after the meal he returned everyone back home again with a full tummy and a ride of a lifetime. After all were delivered, he came back and insisted that I had to take a ride on the snow mobile as well. Across the alfalfa field with great drifts of snow he did his best to scare me but brought me back safely to my house and he rode away headed for home — yet to milk cows that night and make sure everyone in his farmyard was fed.
She was my best antiquing bud and he was the man in her life that tried to give her everything that she wanted — a true team working as one. It is not easy being a farm wife — I saw my mother do it, and I saw my friend do it. Long hours, some of them lonely hours late at night trying to get the crops in before a storm, whether it was plowing or planting or harvesting seasons, all were long hours. But, we were rewarded at the end of the day.
My antiquing days were made brighter and funnier and more treasured than I can ever express when you have a best bud who loved to seek out the same things you do side by side. And she had a hubby who loved to see her happy. And now they both are in Heaven dancing among the beautiful stars with plenty of time now for each other forever. We miss you both, but know you are together once again, and maybe if I am lucky I will get to see you again too. Happy antique hunting in Heaven, dear friends!
Our most treasured possessions are not things — they are the people in our lives and the memories we make during our lifetime on Earth. May the upcoming holiday season be a good reminder to us all: Time with family and friends can never be replaced. Make each moment count.
