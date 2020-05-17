Steele: Signs that spring has sprung

I don’t know about you folks, but I am certainly ready for some spring weather and I definitely feel it has finally come to our great Nebraskaland! And I am sure most of us are ready for warm weather and beautiful days ahead. As a farmer’s daughter at heart, I know it’s time for planting. I saw that when placing flowers at various cemeteries last weekend. Farmers in their fields are either preparing the soil for planting or actually planting. It’s an awesome sign that our spring has sprung.
My article this week covers the pieces of machinery and plows that were used many years ago to prepare for planting our gardens. I am sure I have shown these before, but now I am starting to fill some of the flower pots. I actually enjoy getting my hands dirty this time of year — I get rid of lots of frustrations when digging in the soil. It is a peaceful time for me.
I only have part of the Planet Jr. cultivator — no handles — but it still looks cute as a decorative garden piece. It also serves as a good reminder that I do not have to push or pull one of these. Actually they make a great addition to any flower garden or rock garden. I have had this one for quite a spell and I love to put flower pots full of color all around it. Then the grass push mower, just behind the tiered potted plant holder, is another good reminder that I don’t mow lawns anymore. But, I just love the antique reminders of yesteryear.
My pots have just been filled and I always start with smaller plants, which are easier for me to handle, and, hopefully, in just a few short weeks the blooming plants will overflow from the pots. I was especially surprised with a beautiful huge hanging plant from my son and family. I put it on my deck out front of the apartment and I received a bouquet of flowers from my other son and his family. The old girl fared pretty well this Mother’s Day — I usually do because I have two wonderful sons and families. I hope all mothers out there reading my article today had a wonderfully awesome Mom’s Day, too.
When the weather starts warming up and the flowers begin to bloom, it is a good reminder for us all that another spring has eventually come and we are ready for the world to be refreshed with the aromas from the flowers we plant, the buzzing of bees around our plants — the list just goes on and on this time of year. It will even get bigger as the weather warms up and we see the crops growing in the fields around our fine town of North Platte, Nebraska. Born and raised here, this town has a very special meaning to me and I am so fortunate to have my sons and families here also. I was raised on a farm and saw how my dad treated his soil. He didn’t mind getting his hands dirty, or working in the dirt and watching the planted corn seed starting to sprout when watered by our spring rains and later on by our irrigation systems. My dad started out with ditch and tube irrigation system. I would follow my dad as he plowed the ditch with his ditch digger and I would carry a coffee can looking for arrowheads or pieces of flint. Believe me, I would find many pieces as I would be barefoot — and I got so excited when I found a complete arrowhead.
Being close to Sioux Lookout and the Bignell hills, we found some pretty neat pieces through the years. All mostly good memories except, when a bad storm would come through when it was close to tassel time on the corn or the wheat was about to be combined. There were sad moments when you would stand at the windows and watch your crops mowed down by the extreme winds and hail. Farmers are the biggest gamblers in the world. If you didn’t get hail insurance, you could be hailed out completely or if you did get insurance, sometimes no storms would hit that year. Many years I would watch the stress and strain on my parents’ faces as each storm would roll up and let off “its steam and fury” by hailing or mowing down a wheat or corn crop right before your eyes. But, God was good to us most of the time. I don’t know of anyone that works as hard back in those days than the farmer with his two row planter, plow, disk, etc., and his corn picker. There were a few times when I’d watch my dad put up hay in stacks with horses, and as I got older, I would have the job of raking the alfalfa into rows for my dad to come along with his old Farmall tractor and the front end fork or loader and scrape up as much hay as he could to take back to the stack he had started earlier. The hay had to be dried or left in the field and maybe even turned once or twice in its rows as it was mowed a few days prior to that. You could never stack wet hay — it would mold and make cattle or horses very sick. Talk about watching the weather; farming and ranching are both professions where the weather determines what you are able to get done that day!
Got a little sidetracked there ... I think you get the idea now that I am definitely still a country girl at heart. I have a certain admiration and warm fuzzy feelings for everyone who works with cattle, horses, and dirt. God’s country life is an awesome way to be raised, but it’s very hard work even with all the mechanized equipment for today’s farmers. I do not think there is anything better than to be raised in the country and get your hands dirty once in awhile. I know several antique tractor collectors and other farm implement collectors of tools of all kinds. When you think of the so-called man hours used in farming of yesterday compared to today, the hours are still there but hopefully a bit more comfortable in their tractor cabs with a radio and a computer to help you keep your rows straight when planting. But the hard work remains, and you have to be a dedicated weather watcher your whole life.
It will soon be yard sale and farm sale time. I have a feeling we will all be ready for outdoor and designated-space-between-humans type of sales. And, I bet in many instances, we all will cherish those times even more than we did before the pandemic. And just as a quick reminder: I think we are pretty lucky to live in Nebraska where the blue skies and beautiful sunsets are God’s creations given to us to appreciate Him even more. Be careful and be safe out there. Take precautions wisely and be considerate to others. Hope to see you next week — same place, same time, same “Trash and Treasures.”
