Steele: So many different items, so little time

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, STRONGEST WIND GUSTS TOWARDS CENTRAL NEBRASKA. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW MAY REDUCED VISIBILITY OCCASIONALLY. * WHERE...LINCOLN, LOGAN, LOUP, BLAINE, WHEELER, GARFIELD AND CUSTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&