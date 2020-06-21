Steele: Something for Father’s Day

Because it happens to be Father’s Day, I thought I should write on something rather manly for the occasion. First, I wish every father has a beautiful day today — enjoy this day; enjoy every moment.
I found a rather unusual item recently. I knew that it probably did not have all of its original parts, but I love items like this for my flower garden each year. I did find a name on part of it, however, it may be a “marriage” of parts. I’m not for sure, but I love the old cast iron hand pump. It does have the name — Red Jacket, S-45 — marked on the side. After doing a bit of researching, that company was The Red Jacket Mfg. Co., first established around 1887. They were well known for the high quality of their well water pumps and were easier to repair than most other types. The Red Jacket name comes from a Seneca chief who received the first Congressional Medal of Honor from George Washington for the amazing help given to the American patriots throughout the Revolutionary War era. Some may remember the name of the Davenport Pump and Pipe Co. who occupied the same building in earlier years.
When finding an item such as this one, half the fun is doing the research and finding out the story behind the product. I love doing my articles on these types of items as I can just about tell that most of us would jump up right now and go check on the brand name of Dad’s or Grandpa’s, or Great-Grandpa’s old water pump sitting in the old barn, up in the haymow, or maybe sitting in their own garden or yard for decor or display.
As you may be able to tell, I have mine sitting by a big pot of petunias as well as an old watering can, too. I have another pump in my building, so I will have to go and compare them sometime. As the Red Jacket S-45 pump sits today, I believe a few of its parts have been replaced on it — but, in my opinion, that gives it even more character, and gives me a bit more researching to do. One more note: The manufacturing plant sat on the bank of the Mississippi River near or in Davenport, Iowa. Many large factories or iron companies were in that region.
Just for fun, how would you use a pump in your garden or lawn decor? It would be awesome to have it sitting a bit higher on a stump or stand with a large galvanized tub or bucket underneath, filled full of flowers. Or maybe you might place it off by itself in a well manicured rock garden for display. It is definitely a conversation piece and doubly fun to have it to look at. Next year, I will probably have it in a different area with more rocks around it with a big tub full of flowers.
The weather this year has been a bit hard to keep up with — snow, rain, hail, lots of wind — so we need sustainable stuff, like old vintage antiques with a bit of weight to them for decorating purposes, for sure. I have had a rock garden or some sort ever since my boys were little. We were a busy bunch so it was nothing fancy — maybe a circle drive (with gravel) around some old white bricks or concrete blocks. And I definitely had a bunch of petunias — they are rather hearty little flowers. I am not the best gardener in the world, but I love to get my hands dirty in good old Nebraska soil still to this day! I just can’t get back up quite as easy as I once used to be able to! But, that goes along with gardening, hunting antiques, and keeping a household of any kind.
Just a reminder: The Bushel and a Peck is now open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Please stop in and tell them that Judy sent you — it is a very cute shop with all kinds of antiques, collectibles, homemade goodies, chalk painted furniture and picture frames, as well as Howard Oil products for taking care of your beautiful antique wooden furniture. With yard sales, garage sales, auctions and sales starting up again, we never know what we might find — so please take a few moments every other week or so and walk thru the shop. The inventory changes all the time (in most cases, anyway.). As I am getting up there in years, I don’t have the energy to change my booth much, but I will try harder in the near future.
Very important to all of us dealers: Leave a want list at the front desk of an item or items you are looking for, maybe even a picture of something similar you are wanting — we just may have it in our storage buildings at home or know where we have seen one recently. Keep us posted as to your wants and your likes or dislikes, and we will all work hard at trying to find more of your “likes.”
Please wish a wonderful Father’s Day to those great men in your life. I especially wish my two sons — Scott and John, and my grandson Michael — the most beautiful Father’s Day ever. And please be watching for more news regarding my What’s It Worth classes starting soon. We will have to be very careful, but I am trying to think of a way to do it where we all would be safe. Take care and hope you are having a great Father’s Day weekend.
Hope to see you all soon — please watch for more news in next week’s Trash & Treasures article. Have a great week, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.