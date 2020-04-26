Steele: Strikers from yesterday

In my photos this week, you can see the difference in the two strikers as far as coloring and shapes are concerned — but they are both from the early 1910s or 1920s. These items were usually seen on coffee tables or game tables so someone could light up a cigarette while playing cards or games. The one on the right, the child is planting flowers with the spade and it has a hole in the back so it can be hung on the wall. Or it could be used on a table or a fireplace mantle. Both are made from porcelain and have matte finish glazes (another name is Bisque), which was used a lot back then. They both measure three inches tall which means they are pretty small and very handy because of the size. These items could be considered to be from the Victorian age to a certain extent.
The one on the right has beautiful plants and flowers in the wheelbarrow and the striker is on the back side of the wheelbarrow. The one on the left has the striker directly on the back of the “tree trunk” with the “clown” or “elf” standing right beside it with his pointed red or orange hat and colorful costume.
Depending on what the striker depicts, prices do vary considerably. Children are both featured in the the strikers I have shown today. I would say the values could run from $30 to $45 each. These are in mint condition and that is a very necessary asset for selling the strikers on today’s market. Both of these cuties were given to me as gifts, and they are more than just a treasure I found. The meaning is much deeper. To think these little cuties are over a hundred years old and still in mint condition, naturally, they are very dear to my heart.
Most of us “antiquers” (not even a word in the dictionary so my computer kept doing spellcheck on it) have favorites we have kept over the years. Now that I am in a smaller home, I cannot display everything I have collected the past 50-odd years, but I try to sneak the smaller ones into cupboards and display cases. I have a cute little display case that was probably used in the 1920s or earlier. It was a gift from my older son for Christmas one year. He was with me when I happened to be shopping in a (what else but) an antique shop in Ogallala two years ago and I resisted buying it at the time. Well, it was under my Christmas tree and I was so tickled. It holds lots of little antique and collectible doodads or thingamajigs so I do rearrange it every so often. It is sitting on my dining room table next to the wall in a fairly safe place. (As, I do not use my table for dining — more for displaying).
As we go through our lives, we are either collectors or not. As most of you know by now, I am definitely a collector. However, my mother was not — she would throw something away if she did not use it within a year or so. Me, I keep about everything just in case I might need it down the road. Therefore, you may now understand what I am confessing to. It is fun to go to yard sales or garage sales. This year, we will be needing big yard sales for sure — but six feet away from each other. And, I am hoping that some of the antique shops can open on a number of customers basis — let just a few people in at a time and stay a few feet away from each other. Time will tell.
My antique classes have been canceled, of course, and really do not know when they might start up again. Distance is an important factor. I even thought about having them in a park, for instance, later this summer. We will just have to wait and see — but I am certainly missing my friends who come to the classes. We all need to take it a day at a time and I need to learn a bit more patience.
But, just an idea to help keep you busy: Start looking through your closets and cupboards now and make a list for prospective items to bring to my “What’s It Worth” classes for when we are able to get together again. But, the most important part is that I want to see you all soon, so please take good care of each other and, hopefully, we will be back on track very soon!
Take care. Stay safe. Be aware. Take all precautions, because I want to see you back at my classes ASAP.
