Steele: The beautiful and colorful designs seen on Majolica pottery

Majolica pottery is a bit of a mystery to many. For collectors, Majolica has become an obsession at times, as they hunt for the most unusual items as well as the oldest Majolica ever made. Majolica has been around for a very long time. Majolica is earthenware with very detailed colored glazes, which is beautiful to many. I have seen some pieces of Majolica with the most unusual coloring and designs, which makes you wonder why someone would even want to collect a certain piece. But, then again, the most unusual of any pottery seems to be worth the top dollars at most auctions today.
It is terribly hard to find mint pieces of many Majolica pottery items as it is a very fragile pottery — mixed with many clays as well as paints and then tin glazed coatings. A very complex method is used for each piece of Majolica. Not just one country made this rare pottery, but many countries were renowned for the perfection, the beauty and the charisma of such prized possessions around the world.
It was first produced in the early or mid 15th century. There were a few changes in the production process including the tin glaze, which was used as a special coating. When we mention tin, we think of a dangerous process that could be very harmful if we were to use it incorrectly — and to this day, most collectors are warned to not actually use their pieces of Majolica for food and drink. If you are thinking of starting a collection in this highly sought after area, you might want to really dig into the facts even more than most dealers do. And, just to be safe, do not use them for drinking purposes and absolutely do not cook with it. As they are so fragile anyway, you could chip a piece by just simply dropping an ice cube into a pitcher or dropping a spoon into a bowl rather carelessly.
It has an amazing history, for sure. You will want to do your research thoroughly before purchasing Majolica pieces, however, because there are fakes out there too. In theory, it is a complex pottery, yet most will say it was made very simply.
Through my almost 50 years of antiquing and collecting, I would usually stay on the lookout for a friend who still collects it today. He has an absolutely beautiful and very unusual collection of so many various pieces of Majolica today, along with many slow cookers and stoneware pieces. They compliment each other to the highest point of beauty and yet are so very different. Stoneware is a much heartier and heftier collection, whereas most Majolica pieces are somewhat lightweight and fragile items.
The rich colors and tin glazes used on the Majolica plates and pots — pitchers, small ewers, vases and planters — were all extremely breathtakingly beautiful. Some were so very fragile, however, that even the slightest tap or ding would create a chip or flake off the vintage piece.
The eight-inch pitcher shown in my photo this week does have a small chip on the inside top rim — the pink color used on the inside of this particular item is actually a common color used in many Majolica pieces. Pinks, yellows, blues and greens were main colors used in most of the pottery. It can be highly recognized by the unusual patterns and colors used in each piece. Very rarely do you see a so-called “matching set” unless it might be a planter or vase with its base.
Every time I search for a different topic each week for my Trash & Treasures articles, I feel an urge to dig deeper on that particular subject to let the public know more about it. Thank goodness for the internet today. It is not necessary for me to go into great detail sometimes, because its easy for you to pull these subjects areas up online to investigate for yourself. But by naming different types of collectibles, I may give you an insight of what is available out there in our great big world and entice you enough to do some searching on your own.
With that being said, it is a good line going into my reminder of visiting our local antique and vintage stores for collectibles and hard-to-find items. Just a stroll through a shop will ignite a spark in your collectible mind and hopefully bring about a beautiful new relationship with what is available right here in your own home town.
Enjoy the holiday season soon approaching and take time out for yourself. Beautiful things await our search for those special gifts for our special loved ones.
