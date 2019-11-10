After so many years of my hunting, collecting, cleaning up, selling, keeping and so on, I still say that, “The good ol’ days are here right now and hopefully, many more days to come!”
When trying to decide on my subject material each week for my Trash & Treasures articles, I usually take a quick look around my house — then, I hit on an idea, take a photo or two, look for info online about a particular object and then try to consolidate all my information into one neat little package. Harder than it sounds some days, but eventually I try to come up with something that may be interesting for you reading the paper right now.
I have talked a bit about this particular scale a few years back, but as time goes by, I am sometimes luckier to find even more information regarding a certain item like I did about this Loose Wiles Candy Scale. It’s probably from the early 1900s — around 1902 per some info I have been able to find. They made a biscuit-like cracker as well as many many different kinds of candies. It is difficult to find things over 118 years old and still in working condition. The tray or scale is all brass, along with the rim around the scale’s face. It has neat, fancy eagles painted on each side of the base of the scale — and note the unusual shape of the scales hand. I had to try it out to see if it was balanced, and it is still fairly accurate.
It’s fun thinking about it sitting on a general store’s counter with children trying to decide on the color or flavor of candy they wished to purchase. Then, the storekeeper would pour the candy into a paper sack and children would immediately be able to enjoy their latest treat. Now we go into stores with candy already packaged — but just for a moment, can you imagine the wonderful peppermint, wintergreen and chocolate aromas floating around the grocery’s candy counter? I think it would have been absolutely amazing.
Today, the scale is sitting on a hand-worked chair pad. It has been braided around and around a beautiful pattern. And you might be able to see a bit of the old drug store or soda fountain wooden chair with the curved back on it. It was probably used in the 1890s, but may be a bit newer. I felt it ties in pretty well with the theme. And the cute tea towel brought from Magnolia Farms in Waco, Texas — my daughter-in-law visited it last year and brought home several wonderful pieces for my Christmas gift last year. I totally enjoy everything and it all fit right into the antique theme throughout my house.
The good ol’ days are here to stay. We all pray, but our way of living has certainly changed and our old world items may have been tossed or thrown away. However, many of us are too stubborn to give in to the new styles of today, and I am certainly one of those people. A little bit of old along with a bit of the new can be used together as a complement to each other — everything has to start from somewhere. Why not keep a few things that will remind us of our family history and will be passed on to our grandkids and great-grandkids — the story needs to be told, however, or it will be lost forever. I keep reminding myself of this and it is a scary thought. It’s another reason why I write these articles as well as having my “What’s it Worth” classes on Tuesday evenings at Wild Bill’s here in North Platte.
It is always so fun to see what everyone brings to my classes. I take photos of each item so I can do a bit more research during the week. Then, I compile my info and present my findings to the entire class at the next meeting. I do try to give estimates the same evening an item has been brought in — sometimes I am very close with my estimates and other times I have a great surprise because it is valued much higher than I thought because of a few small details I had not taken into account.
When walking through the antique shops here in North Platte, as well as other cities and states, keep in mind that every single item you see for sale has been used when it was brand new. An exciting “new” item you find may have been given as a present, such as a beautiful pocket watch or maybe a piece of pottery that you have admired for many years. Old and new can be displayed together no matter what the items are — you would be surprised how well they complement each other. Do not be afraid to display your keepsakes or your antique hand-me-downs or maybe that beautiful doily with a piece of Roseville Pottery placed on it. How about that gorgeous Weller vase that has been in the family since the 1920s and is now displayed wonderfully in your curved glass antique oak bookcase or hutch?
Please remember that a touch of old with a touch of new can be used in so many ways — over and over again. It brings interest into your home and you will be definitely surprised when your grandkids or neighbors mention your “pretties” sitting around your home, and they will ask questions about where it came from and who had that in the family before you got it. When you use a bit of family history to decorate your home, the younger generations will ask about its origins. Make sure you write the history down in a log or even inside the vase — or take a picture of it and place it in a photo album along with more family information so others will know where it came from and exactly how old it may be.
Christmas is just around the corner, so please remember to shop at the antique stores in your neighborhood and tell them that Judy sent you. Don’t forget the Bushel & A Peck Antique Boutique at 510 E. Sixth St. here in North Plate is now open Monday through Saturday for your convenience. Lots of wonderful gifts or keepsakes as well as handmade items for special occasions other than the holidays are available. It is so important for us to pass history down to our children and grandchildren. Have a nice week, everyone.
