Here I am with so many boxes of “stuff” — excuse me, I mean great antique treasures and collectibles — and yet I browsed in our neighborhood antique and boutique treasures shop yesterday and found the neatest vintage tinsel wrapped star in absolutely perfect condition. Yes, it is very hard to determine ages on this type of decoration, but my guess would be around the 1940s or even a bit older. But, I could be very surprised and it could be newer, except for the quality and dramatic style of the piece.
You can find quality new items today; please don’t take offense when I say that quality items were only made in the “good old days” as that is not true. During Christmas season, we all want to decorate our homes to our own personal tastes. Now that I am in an apartment, it is not like when my boys were growing up and living in the country and we had space, or the time we lived in a five-bedroom home on a beautiful hill overlooking the North Platte Valley. I loved decorating that home and have wonderful memories of the decorations and the many hours of enjoyment in entertaining my younger grandchildren and their families.
Memories come floating back when we start getting out the boxes and boxes of Christmas decorations we have accumulated along the way. Now my much smaller tree is fully decorated, sitting on the floor of my coat closet at the front door of my apartment. I just clean off — and I do mean clean off — my drop-leaf vintage walnut table and spread out the pretty Boyd’s Bear Christmas tree skirt, and then I start piling on the smaller gifts that are already wrapped and ready for Christmas gift giving. It really is that simple — not. Where do I put the stuff that was on that table? So now I clear off another small dresser sitting behind my recliner and start putting that stuff under the dresser or in the already filled to capacity drawers.
By now, I think you are getting the picture of what this old girl goes through every fun and busy Christmas holiday season. Actually, pretty much no one sees all the shuffling around except me, but it would not be Christmas without the fuss and muss either. I’m a bit under the weather this year so I may not do as much as usual, as our Christmas plans vary according to the age and availability of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren this year, too. Everyone knows what I am talking about when we say, “How many Christmases are you having this year?” and your answer involves counting on your fingers how many times you may be wrapping presents or putting money into envelopes and writing a date on one envelope so you know what event it goes to. Just kidding... I love the holiday season and I always tell myself that it is a very good thing that Christmas Day finally comes so the shopping and the wrapping is finally done.
But, back to our vintage Christmas decorations and my pretty little tinsel star in my photo today. I just could not get over the condition of this cutie, and I am anxious to find a place for it very soon. I do regret through the years one certain piece I let go: A beautiful vintage two-foot high feather tree from Germany! It was an awesome piece but I knew I could not move as much as I have in the past 25 years and keep it in good condition. So, a bit of nostalgia rushes through my veins when I think about it; it was thought to be from the early 1910s to 1920, with “Germany” written on the bottom of the stand. Oh well. As they say, we cannot keep everything, but I sure do push it to the max some years!
As I will be starting to declutter my apartment and a few other places, decisions will have to be made as to what to keep, what to sell and — the main thing — what items my family will treasure as I do. And then, what do I do but walk down through the aisles of the same shop I have my booth in Bushel & a Peck Antique Treasures at 510 E. Sixth St. here in North Platte, and I find more goodies to come home with me. As they say, once a collector/dealer, I guess always one.
No matter where you land in life, we all have a special place in our hearts for certain little treasures, but it is the bigger treasures we need to find new homes for — so you may want to pay attention, as this old girl is getting in the mood for downsizing again. Check out the 50% off sale in my Booth No. 50 at Bushel & a Peck, and check out all the other bargains and great buys there. It changes all the time with so many dealers involved.
And please visit the shops in our town, as well as in neighboring towns. We are seeing a slow change in number of shops with some combining to save utility and floor space prices. Some dealers are definitely downsizing, so please pay attention as there will be sales, auctions (online and in person) and price negotiation with some dealers who may be trying different venues. But, even as times change and some shops close, others will open and hopefully, start a new trend of collecting and/or decorating through the next few years. The trend is and always has been changing regarding antiques and collectibles, but maybe that is a good thing also. Take a harder look at what we really want to keep and downsize carefully so there won’t be any regrets later. But, keep in mind that your favorite items should be shown to your younger generations to determine what they may want to keep as a remembrance of a life well-lived and a history of the curated items of someone’s life and home. Difficult to do but necessary, I know. For those still on the hunt, lots will be going on in the 2020: a big auction of a friend’s antique shop, lots of items popping up online, more auctions in the spring, and the yard and garage sales ahead. Always remember, please, the story behind the item you just picked up and are looking at should be heard and retold from the moment you buy it until it is passed on to the next generation.
We have had much sadness already during this December month so I pray that we all stay well from here on in and take care of ourselves a bit better than we did in the past year. Although I will have a few more “Trash & Treasures” stories here yet in 2019, in our 2020 year we will be seeing many changes, hopefully mostly good. And, please, put my first “What’s It Worth?” class of 2020 on your calendar. It will be at from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Wild Bill’s Fun Center. Many hugs to everyone who has come to my classes throughout the past 28 years. It doesn’t seem possible but time flies when you are having fun. You can call me with questions at 308-530-4572 after the holiday season. Stay well, dear friends, be good to yourself and even treat yourself to a special little something every once in a while when you cruise the antique shops. Let’s keep them alive and strong. Happy holidays ahead and Merry Christmas, everyone.
