Steele: Treasures from the past

The sign in the photo this week was made more than 30 years ago. It was made by a dear friend’s son who gave it to us when we opened The Antique Place on East Fourth Street in North Platte.
We were four couples of antique enthusiasts who wanted to bring another antique shop into North Platte. We were a cooperative of sorts and we worked as couples to keep the shop open seven days a week. Sunday could actually be one of our bigger sale days back then. Due to a few changes down the line, we added a few dealers and more merchandise from others. To say it was a success, I would definitely say so. I guess I was the one who ran out of energy and had to pass it on to someone else.
It took lots of hours to keep it stocked — lots of hours from each dealer concerned with this shop. The original location for The Antique Place was where Swan’s Furniture store is today. It’s a great location — a bit smaller space than what today’s shop is, but all the same.
We had a good time. We met so many wonderful people through this shop — every single person who walked through those doors would have a different story to tell, and all of those people had a story, whether they were selling an item or were searching to buy an item. I believe truly today that the items brought into the store told the best family histories. Many families were trying to find out what an item was worth in order to sell it. Sometimes, we just run out of space and needed to make changes, or sometimes we have lost an older member of the family and no one has the room to keep their treasures any longer.
All we have to do is look in the local newspaper today to see the many auctions listed for people who are changing their lives or who have had unscheduled changes, such as a death in the family or just plain need more room in their homes. I have always mentioned in my antique classes on Tuesday evenings (What’s It Worth classes at Wild Bill’s) that most anything and everything with a bit of age to it has a value of some sort. And even the things we buy new today will have a value tomorrow. Sometimes it may take a few years for that value to come back on the newer items we buy but it will get there. Those items will have a value forever if taken care of properly and taken down the right avenues of reselling or changing of hands, as in a will or trust of a family member.
Back to the wooden sign in my photo today: It took several hours, maybe even days, to make this sign and we displayed it proudly in the window of The Antique Place many years ago. Many things changed in those years such as a divorce on my part. My availability was shifted to a full time job elsewhere, but we still tried very hard to keep it going for several more years.
Then it was closed and we all moved on to other avenues. Many moved out to the Red Roof Antique Mall, which started in the small mall just north of Interstate 80 then moved to the old K-Mart building where Hobby Lobby is today. It made its final move to the Old Sears Building, and we were there for several years. More than 50 dealers moved their wares to different areas during those moves. Some stayed here in North Platte and went in to the Bushel & a Peck Antique Boutique at 510 E. Sixth St. Many others tried larger malls in Omaha, Lincoln and other western towns.
Needless to say, we had some very good and fun years wherever we were or are today. One thing about antique shops and malls, we have something in common with every single person who walks through our doors — either someone has something to sell or they are definitely hunting for something to add to their collections. Sometimes people are looking for a replacement of a broken piece of china or another type of treasure. But, the connection is usually immediate the moment someone walks through those doors and asks the question, “Do you happen to have a replacement piece or something to add to my collection?” And, the hunt begins there.
Most antique and collectible shops will take want lists and keep them on file just in case something does come in to the shop that may interest a certain person. It takes a fairly good computer system and inventory listing to follow those wanted items but some shops and dealers do try.
Most of the dealers in each shop may bring in new or old merchandise on a weekly basis, if not even a daily basis. Please don’t be afraid to walk through a shop several times a month and leave a picture of something you are looking to add to your set of dinnerware, or an oak chair you are trying to match up, or maybe even a certain coin you are looking for. So many possibilities are just waiting for someone to walk through the door of any shop to find. Start looking or ask the shop owners.
In years past, we would hook on to the old stock trailer and head out with our boys on a big hunt for more treasures to put into our shop. We would throw the boys’ bikes in the back of the trailer and they could ride their bikes in small town parks while we shopped. That was definitely a different time and safer time than it is today. But, we truly loved those small town shops back then. (And I still do, but very few are still around today!) Their dad loved to work on furniture (and still does), and I would look for the smaller items that I could handle on my own.
As years went by and my boys got older and had jobs of their own, a dear friend of mine and I would head out (without the boys) to other auctions, or to another shop I did business in for a year or two in Loveland, Colorado. What a fun time to start up that booth. I was much younger then and it was much easier to carry boxes of inventory or take a show case or two.
A couple years ago, you may recall an earlier article of mine where we had gone to start packing up things from my booth in Colorado, but when we walked through the door, the kids who ran that shop had great news for me. They had someone who had just retired and was wanting to start up a booth in a nearby town’s antique shop. They were interested in buying everything in my booth for their inventory in their new adventure. We spent the rest of the day inventorying and making an offer — wheeling and dealing, as they say. There were horses, cattle, antiques, new items, whatever — and it all happened. They bought everything — even the large display cases!
Naturally, I went shopping in the same store and found a beautiful oak ladies’ roll top desk, Queen Anne Style or Victorian. My friend found a corner Victorian chair for her son’s collection. Needless to say, it was one of those days when everything was aligned in our favor and we headed back home to North Platte with a full trailer of our treasures and new finds. It is a rather unusual story, for sure, but true. I always love telling it. Something like that does not happen very often.
This sign is still a treasure to me and will be a great memory for many years to come. Just as many chapters in our lives have been written, there are certain things and certain memories which we hold closer than others. This happens to be one of mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.