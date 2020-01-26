My article this week acts as a reminder of sorts — a reminder that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! And, in my photo(s) this week, since it may not be in color, please let me describe it to you.
The box’s very art deco design is in colors typical of that style: black, pale orange and green. The fine “treasure chest” style of this box reminds us of art nouveau as well as a romantic look. Please note the crests around the sides — all four sides, as a matter of fact — depicting a very ornate design for royalty. And definitely enhancing the whole art deco theme for sure, is the lid top being silver with the inside in gold.
I recently purchased this tin from a friend’s shop and I loved it the moment I saw it. I could use it as a jewelry box or even a recipe box — it’s 4 inches wide, 6 inches long and 3½ inches tall — or maybe I could someday fill it with chocolates and give it away as a birthday gift, or any time of year, actually. It is always fun when we find something in a shop that can be used every day or as a gift later down the road.
In all my travels for scouting up antiques and collectibles to sell or to add to my collection, I have to admit there have been many times when I wanted to keep an item or two (or several) from my travels. That is the hard part when buying for a shop. There is always something that we really like and want to keep for awhile until we find something we like even better, and then I may be ready to let the other item go! Remember, I said maybe let it go.
There are so many different kinds of collectible and/or antique tins available online as well as in shops and auctions. And, as I have always said, the time to buy an antique item is when you first see it.
So many times through the years I have learned the hard way — I see an interesting item, but think I will come back later to take another look or I am in a hurry that day, and upon returning to find that item, I discover it may be gone. And, of course, that is why it is sitting in the shop. I am happy for the seller, but disappointed for me. I just hope the person that bought the cute antique or collectible will enjoy it and understand the true worth of the item. But, please let me remind you that it is not the value of an item that is important to me — it is the magnetism or beauty of a piece.
When walking through your flea markets or antique/collectible shops, most of us will be drawn to an item because we immediately like it or think it is pretty or extra sturdy or could use it in our homes. That is what most collectors will tell you how or why they bought something. Now, a dealer or shop owner will tell you that we are looking for items for resale, but, naturally, when our eye catches something rather unusual or extremely beautiful or rare, we then must make up our mind whether it will be for sale or should we keep it for ourselves. My apartment keeps telling me to “sell, sell, SELL” but sometimes I have to listen to my heart instead of my brain — if at my age, I have any brains left, that is! When an item catches our eye and we know that it may be an older item or definitely collectible, then we go through the process of whether someone else will think it eye-catching as well.
Friends of mine who are dealers as well as collectors will relate to my thoughts this week. So many times through the years, a friend of mine would go with antiquing with me and fall in love with stoneware or crocks. Naturally, she would get first choice. If there was anything left, then I could make up my mind if I wanted to buy or not. My mommy taught me to share my toys, so guess I must share my antiques and collectible treasures, as well.
On a more serous side, almost everything we find for resale requires a bit of homework before we put it out on the market. Some may sell on eBay or Etsy or other online sites, but everything requires a bit of looking up as to what is selling well and/or the wide range of values it may hold. You price an item too high, you are going to keep it for awhile. But, you know you may have priced something well under its true value when it walks out the door rather quickly. But, then again, when that happens, it just means we are able to go shopping for more inventory a bit more quickly than we had thought, which is good — very good, actually.
I hope my articles now and in the past have given you a bit of a “push” to go looking for the items you like as well. When my “What’s It Worth” classes bring in new members, it is always fun to see their true treasures are, or their finds from a yard or garage sale. Whatever the reason, I am always glad to see someone new walk in the door with their questions. My classes are still at Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1000 S. Jeffers St., on Tuesdays. Supper starts at 5 p.m. and at 5:45 I begin going through last week’s items to let everyone know what I found out during the week. Then I start the items brought that evening. I take photos of all the items brought in and do my research during the next week. But I also give estimations as to what I think they might be worth and/or any other info I might have on the items as well. But, most of all, I want to always thank those people who have come to my classes over the past 28 years or so. Without them, or you, I would not have my classes as long as I have. So, thank you everyone who helps me to continue with these classes.
This business of collecting can be very contagious at times, so, fair warning. Be ready to look around and go on a fun hunting trip as there are so many shops in towns close by — Gothenburg, Paxton, Lexington, Ogallala and most larger cities have several as well. Lincoln has the Haymarket Square, which is so fun to walk through, as well as the Aardvark Mall. I have always loved the antique mall at Ashland, Platte Valley Antique Mall. And, the Brass Armadillo right off from Interstate 80 going into the west edge of Omaha. But please remember the shops here in our own town. We have a list of all of them at the Bushel and a Peck at 510 East 6th Street. Just ask whoever is at the desk for a listing of those shops close to home.
Hope to see you soon at the shop or my classes or hear from you through my email. Have a great antique and collectible week!
