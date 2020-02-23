Steele: Vintage art from yesterday

Through the years, I have received an older print from a family member and in today’s photo, I am relating to a very old print that I just purchased from another antique shop recently. I fell in love with it when I saw it, as it reminded me of another print from my great-aunts’ home that I remembered on their wall many years ago. This beautiful print, encased in an intricate oak frame and covered with glass, is quite intriguing and I was wanting to know more about it.
I started looking online and did find one similar. It was called an “antique triptych print”: A matted lithograph print with game birds on each side of the center fruit print. It matched my fruit print exactly, and was probably from the late 1880s with no further information. We need to remember that these prints were made by the hundreds, if not by the thousands even back in the day. The 1880s through the 1920s was a beautifully colorful period for many households in some parts of our world. The prints of the game cocks would have flanked my center print, with the whole piece probably placed over a beautiful mahogany or walnut buffet in its time. I believe my print to be an actual copy from that period, and a piece of glass is mounted only on the print itself with a wooden border and then the frame skirting it all. It also has a beautiful brass detail on the corners of the print and its frame.
A full triptych with similar prints sees values of $80 and up online, while just my print would be worth around $30 to $45. Very vintage, indeed. I wish I knew where it came from. In simular items for sale online, it is said to be very French. But, I am not an expert regarding this type of art, so I will leave it at that. I know it is old and I know it was hung in much older homes, and now it will hang in my home for a few more years.
I thought I knew what triptych meant but wanted to double check. Per several definitions found it is “a picture or prints in three parts or sections” which are “possibly a story being told” or “a wonderful comparison among similar items.” The frames are important as well, of course, but sometimes they may be in need of repair. If you are skillful, no problem. But, if you are like me, then I may have to pass! Or, I go ahead and purchase the item knowing that some day I will hire someone else to repair it if it means that much to me.
It is always wonderful to find mint items on our antiquing excursions, but sometimes, you just have to buy it anyway and have it repaired at a later date. I have been upset with myself several times through these antique hunting years when I have passed something up that I wish I would have purchased anyway. Especially, I think at auctions, it is very hard to determine condition and need of repair and the cost of such repairs unless you have pondered it beforehand. Many times I have purchased something without really seeing it and the consequences weren’t so good. It is much better to take your time looking at the items at an auction and writing them down for further thought if it is something you are really in love with.
When you are walking through an antique shop, do you look for something special or do you look at everything? Interesting question, I think.
When most of us shop initially, we are probably thinking of one thing in mind and then, whoops, something else has caught our eye and we begin to look at something totally different than we intended. But I have found when we are least expecting it at times, those are the special places our eyes and our hearts may be leading us. And that, my friends, is the exciting part about this whole business I have been in for more than 50 years now.
Walking through any of our shops locally or when you are on a road trip — which reminds me that I am very ready for a road trip — something will catch your eye and you will know immediately where you would place this framed litho print or whatever and it just has to come home with you. Other times, you may find something very intriguing but you don’t really know where it will fit into your scheme of things in your own home.
I have searched for things to sell and I have searched for things to keep, and I must admit sometimes it gets very difficult letting go of something rare or very unusual when you come upon it at auctions or antique shops or shows or at a flea market. If the price is right, don’t hesitate. If the price is a bit too much, ask the dealer if they can negotiate. Some may be able to and others may not because they bought it high instead of at a bargain rate, which is what I have done many many many times through the years. I bought something I really liked and found out later that I may have to keep it for awhile until the value increases in order to make anything off it. But, that is OK — that is living and learning the hard way at times, but I, oh, so enjoy the “hunt”!
Just a reminder: My antique classes are going great at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Willow St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. If you want further information, please call me at 308-530-4572. You are allowed to bring one item to be appraised for a charge of $5. But you will be able to see well over 10 or more items brought by someone else that evening. And that is the most fun part, as far as I am concerned: Just to see what has been in other families through decades and what some people have saved through the years, what someone found recently at an auction or what someone has given to them as a gift. It is always a lot of fun just to see what everyone has brought, let alone hearing the family story that may have come with it.
Sometimes just seeing all the items brought to my classes will be enough encouragement to pursue other items in your family so you will be able to pass the story or history down to your own family members. The story may even be better than the item itself, but it will be a keepsake and be passed on to your children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or cousins — or whoever.
Take time to listen to relatives who still know the history of certain items. Take along a tape recorder and try to capture as many stories as you possibly can. Listen to your older relatives when they are talking about traditions and other family members: Where they were born? Where they were raised? Where and/or when were they brought to the USA? And, maybe even more info as to how they came to be the keeper of the item you want to know more about!
Happy hunting, everyone! You never know what you may come across when out looking for something else entirely. Have fun at the yard sales, be sure to check in with the local antique shops and please do not forget to write your stories down so your family will know more about a certain antique dish or picture or furniture piece. It is so important later on. Happy antique hunting season, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.