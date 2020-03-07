Steele: Vintage items compared to today

When looking for a theme each week for my Trash & Treasures articles, I start looking around my own home and try to remember what I have or haven’t taken a photo and written about recently. I have a vintage wooden box with a handle in my utility room, filled completely with little things and a few not so little things in it. Lo and behold, I don’t believe I have written about this particular subject material before.
This is a fantastic automatic and handy can opener which any new homemaker would love to have in their kitchen — maybe back in 1904 that is. It is a rather dangerous or, could be dangerous, utility can opener with a corkscrew opener in the wooden handle. It is called a “Sure-Cut” can opener, patent July 18, 1904.
It looks like it could have been even used as a weapon of sorts many years ago. It was rather dangerous for the user in the kitchen, as well. But the electric can openers did not come about until most homes had electricity, several years down the road. Thus, the “Sure-Cut” opener was the way to go back then. And, the lady of the house was probably very happy and elated when she was given this gadget or tool back in the early 1900s.
I love vintage kitchen items — in fact, that is what kind of caught my eye the most when first starting my collection of antiques and/or collectibles many years ago — around 50 years ago now. My Desert Rose Franciscan Dinnerware was probably one of the very first items I would look for at auctions. I started with a Metlox pattern with roses, but those dishes would mark terribly when cutting your meat on your dinner plate — even with a fork it would mark. I took them all back and exchanged them for my Desert Rose dishes which I have and use to this day for every day dinnerware.
My dear grandmother in California had this Desert Rose dinnerware sitting in her hutch and larger serving pieces sat on top of her kitchen cabinets, displayed so awesomely that I still remember them to this day. I never received any of hers but I knew when I got married that I wanted to start my own collection.
I looked for more information online about the “Sure-Cut” can opener, and only discovered a few in existence, and none with the corkscrew in the wooden (probably ash wood) handle. They were not very expensive and some showed painted handles, whereas mine was original wood (no paint) with the hidden but handy bottle-cork opener. I presume it to be worth a few dollars more than the painted ones that popped up online. Maybe in the $20 to $30 range, for sure. But again, this is probably going to stay in my own kitchen for a bit longer.
When starting a collection, we need to focus on just one or two areas at a time — but then as your interests grow and your understanding of what “old” or “antique” really means, you may want to increase your categories of collecting to even more beautiful and fascinating areas. I cannot even begin to list what people may collect today — in fact, I think it would literally be impossible. I have discovered through my many years of hunting for antiques or treasures that no one probably could even begin to collect every single thing that they find or think they want, but some of us do try.
And, I believe that when the time comes for us to move to a smaller home to take care of and downsize our lifestyles, it has to be one of the hardest things for a person to do. I have moved so many times and now with living in a smaller apartment instead of a house, I have had to put so much into storage. When I do take the time to start going through my treasures still in boxes and boxes and more boxes, it is going to seem a lot like Christmas morning all over again.
I am anxious to start sorting and downsizing — I really am — but I am afraid with the very first box I do open (with good intentions of sizing down) that I will be so disheartened and will want to bring more things into the apartment and hang it all from the ceiling. The walls are already full!
I do know that I cannot leave this mess for my kids to undo — this old girl had better get started unloading and deciding what is an actual keeper versus a sale item. The clock is ticking and this girl’s energy is slowing down quite a bit. This is a job that needs to be done and this summer I am planning on doing a few yard sales somehow and somewhere along with tons going into the antique shop at Bushel & A Peck, Antique Boutique, 510 E. Sixth St., in North Platte. It is such an awesome shop with so many interesting items and great chalk painted cuties along with vintage and/or antique items. Every time I take a few things into my booth, I have to look through it all to see what others have brought in. See, right there, I am in trouble!
As you can tell, I am nowhere close to sizing down, but the time will come when it has to be done. But in the meantime, I am going to enjoy the heck out of all of it if only I can figure out a way to display more of it instead of letting it sit in boxes for goodness sake. I just realized I have some open walls in my second bedroom (which is actually my office area filled to the ceiling with more boxes) and bookcases filled with books and my beautiful china hutch filled with my Desert Rose serving pieces and tumblers and so many other items. Nothing real valuable — just a lot of beautiful and fun memories for now.
I pray that I will be able to remember where and when each piece came into my life and hope someday I will have the right time to show my grandchildren some of grandma’s treasures so they will enjoy them also. Actually, this past Christmas, I did give each one a few vintage treasures of mine and explained to them what they were. In fact, I may have to find a few more things to do that again next year. A story told with each item seems to create a much better understanding of why you are giving it as a gift.
And that, folks, is why I do what I do: teaching. My antique classes are on Tuesday evenings at Wild Bill’s. I want everyone to be aware of what they have from their families when passed down to them. I had an extra special number of participants this week and the things each one brought was amazing. Please remember that I am learning along with each one of you who comes to my classes each week. By the time I take photos of your item and take your story of what or who may have had this family item through the years, then I can research it even more thoroughly this week and report back to them next Tuesday evening with more fun details about their own family treasures. It is not just the values that are important, it is the searching for the maker and/or how it was actually used or maybe even where it was made will add the history and/or description to their family histories as well.
My antique classes are my way of passing on information as much as I possibly can while I still can. Make every single day you have with your family and friends a special time. They are the true “treasures” in our lives.
