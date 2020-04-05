Steele: Vintage tools become artwork

I purchased this saw a few years back in Colorado and I thought I would do an article on it one day — I guess today is the day. Luckily, some of its history was taped on the back: It was someone’s grandfather’s saw which was used in Oregon. It was brought back to Colorado where she had a local artist paint this beautiful vintage train with mountains and trees as its background. It was painted in the early 1990s. Naturally, I liked it because of it being a vintage tool and I love old trains. In fact, I love anything “old” come to think about it.
Anyway, it is now sitting on top of a vintage storage or chimney cabinet and I look at it everyday when I go out my back door. I admire the age of the saw and admire the artistry painted on it. It’s just one of those rather unique items you just run across by accident. I figured it would make it into the shop to be sold someday, but I decided to keep it and enjoy it myself a bit longer.
When looking closely at it, there is no mark of manufacture so I cannot pinpoint the maker. It is vintage — definitely earlier than the 1970s (per the owner’s note) and I would say closer to the ’40s or ’50s, actually. Some tools were made so well that it is very hard to determine the vintage of them, and how they were taken care of through the years is a big part also.
Normally, I would not recommend painting a tool item, but something like this would look nice hanging in a mountain home or cabin or in someone’s office or den. All depends on the taste of the beholder and how you may want to use it later. This is definitely why and how I have collected so many things — such a large variety of items through the years. I started with teddy bears, then Desert Rose Dinnerware and then it just started rolling on and on and on until it snowballed on me. Now I like a bit of most everything or anything.
With the antique stores and malls being limited on persons allowed in (or closed entirely) it is making it very difficult on these shop owners — on all shop owners and so many different businesses. I could not have imagined something like this happening to people in the U.S., but it has and now we are dealing with it the best we all can. But, just for a little while, I am writing about my antiques and collectibles, it makes me feel we have a softer world when we can talk about other things than just the pandemic all day and all week long.
I miss not having my “What’s It Worth” antique classes right now, but hoping in a few months we will be able to start them up again. I miss seeing all the people and I miss seeing what they love to collect or family items they have received through the years. The stories I hear in my classes make me feel that I am not the only one who loves what items families had around them. Or what they grew up seeing their parents do, or what was passed down to them from their grandparents or aunts and uncles. However, someone has collected their treasures is a “story” within itself — and each story is so different from another one. The story makes the treasured items come alive and speak the history of all the years gone by. When researching these items that are brought into my class for me to appraise and find out a bit more about them, it makes me feel good to introduce a family member to a well-loved piece of family history. The stories I tell them will also spur a thought or a moment remembered by the family member who owns it now. That is the thrilling part about my classes. It is heartwarming to be able to tell someone about a family treasure or something they have found at a flea market, especially to tell them how much it could be worth with a bit of cleaning up and now with the history of the item alongside. They are amazed and very surprised with that information. In fact, I will see some of them bring the item into the class in their coat pocket or a quick towel around it (if fragile), but when they go to leave, it is treated a bit more carefully and wrapped a bit more snuggly just because it was older and more valuable than they had originally thought.
And, this is one of my main reasons why I do what I do. Yes, I want people to know what they have so maybe it can stay in the family a bit longer if it has a history attached and especially a value. In some cases, the endearment of the possession given to them is all that matters. In other cases, it is the dollar value that seems to bring it to their attention a bit stronger but still no intentions of actually selling the item. The story will be told many times over, I am sure, when going through a family estate and they see a printed out copy of information about the item all wrapped up in a sheet or blanket on the closet shelf. Any information for your item should be taped to the bottom or inside — as long as it will not disturb the original label or damage the paint on it. So many times through the years, I wished I would have listened more closely to my great aunts and uncles, or grandparents. But, it gets to be a busy world today and we just don’t take the time like we should to listen a bit closer to family stories about the old homesteads — and so many times, it just seems like we have heard those stories before.
When determining what to buy at yard sales or auctions, most of us have our priorities that we look for first. Then, if we have time, we take a slower look around at all the items to check them over a bit more and really look for hairlines or cracks, any chips, broken pieces missing and so forth. Taking those few extra moments will pay off because you may discover a flaw you never saw before. Everything does not have to be in “perfect” condition but it certainly helps if you are going to resell it later. But, if it is a rare item, then you can be a little more lenient on condition but still wanting it as nice as possible, of course.
If you are a stoneware or crock collector, hairlines and chips can devalue that item rather quickly … unless, of course, it is a rare piece and the design or decoration on the crock is still in mint condition so it could still “show” well. Again, then it depends on how the collector is going to use the piece — if it is rare enough and he or she wants it, regardless, the value just went up. All taking hours and hours — years and years — of research and studying one subject area so you know all the new or fake marks as well as who made what and who still makes it. How fun — it entertains you for hours, absolutely. A habit hard to break? Oh, yes, very definitely, says the woman who collects a bit of everything but her heart still holds special feelings for children’s items, teddy bears (of course), and stoneware items. Then I have to add to that list, primitive items such as furniture as well as tools or household items, again stoneware, vintage tins, and the list goes on and on.
As I am getting older, however, I had better start deciding what to do with all my collected items and make some decisions fairly soon. Living in a small apartment should have told me years ago that I needed to start sorting and selling. Well, I have tried on several occasions — without much success of sorting or selling. (I say this with a smile!) Especially when I am still bringing in a few cute little items (note the “little” part). When do I stop?
Have a good week, everyone. Stay well and take good care of each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.