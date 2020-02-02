Steele: Vintage Valentine’s Day cards are red hot collectibles

As you can see this week, I am interested in showing a beautiful hanging vintage Valentine. They’re hanging by several very fine threads of red, at the top and in between the three separate Valentines themselves. This would be beautiful hanging on a wall or especially hanging on a mirror for the beautiful colors to radiate throughout the room, or maybe even hanging on a drawer knob or door knob on a cabinet (like a beautiful hutch with glass doors). Whichever way you would want to display this vintage Valentine, I am sure you would find it as awesome as I have through the years.
It is stamped “Germany” on the very bottom piece and we can tell how it was cut elaborately. It would probably be from the very early 1900s. It is so very fragile and it makes me wonder how it has lasted as many years as it has. It is just an amazing piece of artwork and so delicately made. Someone has kept it especially close to their heart in order for it to have been taken care of so carefully. All Valentines are collectible, but especially the vintage pieces from the late 1800s through the 1930s are the most sought after for collectors today. The delicacy and intricacy of the designs tells us a story of another time. The flowers, along with the hearts and cupid wings, bring us back to a more romantic era. I am instantly reminded that we have beautiful reproduction Valentines today — please do not get me wrong on that — but it is so exciting some years when we do find a rather special Valentine display or card that reminds us of another time. Maybe it’s a slower time, maybe it’s a bit more dramatic than what we see today as far as Valentines are concerned. These old-time beauties are very collectible, and it might even be a welcome piece for a young person to add to their collections or get them started in the collecting world.
Nothing is written on the back of these vintage Valentines. I was hoping we would find a date, possibly, or maybe a quick note written in pencil — or maybe even a love note placed on the back just before it was given to a true love way back when. Just so I would have more information on these fragile little cuties, I did a quick tour on the website of German-made Valentines and I am seeing many with fold-outs or some with paper doilies for a background and many are even mobile or have movable parts like bicycles built for two where the wheels still turn. Some have a beautiful lacy background with two young people sitting near a stream, many have cute little puppies or kittens and lots of little hearts scattered about. Whatever it is that catches your eye as far as decoration or theme or even just the special wording, all of these draw each individual collector to these cuties.
Some people have family Valentines passed down from generations. It’s nice to keep them in the family and so lovely to know who had sent them and to whom they were sent. A personal touch from a relative whom you once knew or had heard about makes these Valentines even more special than they already are or ever could be. Personal history is definitely an asset to the sentimental value as well as the monetary value. But, some of us have not been that lucky to receive keepsakes from family, so we start collecting our own. Finding so many beautiful Valentines throughout the vintage and antique shops in our areas is so much fun. As I always have said, the hunt can sometimes be considered the most fun part, especially when you have the opportunity to look for other things on the hunt for vintage Valentines. I have even framed a few through the years, and I am sure I have talked (and probably even written) about them in earlier Trash and Treasures articles. I have to admit, it is fun to look back through the years and see what I have written about or tried to elaborate on, because I loved that subject so very much and wanted to share it with the Telegraph family.
Many of the German-made Valentines do have what we call honeycomb pull-outs or fold-outs added to their beautiful verses and gorgeous colors. Naturally, those with honeycomb handiwork are usually a bit more fragile and if opened maybe too many times throughout the years, they may have been broken or torn. Some can be repaired very carefully, but others are best just left as is and placed in acid-free plastic pages for safe keeping. They have enthralled their fine share of young lovers through their days and now they are more than ready to simply be looked at through plastic pages and admired for many years to come.
As we are into another month already of 2020, it seems hard to believe how fast time really does travel, especially since the older I get, the faster it goes. My antique classes, “What’s It Worth,” are every Tuesday at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St. They start at 5 p.m. with supper of your choice and visiting about last week’s items brought in, and then we start discussing the items brought this week. It is always amazing to me to see the incredible variety of items brought for show and tell; many are heirlooms for some but we also see many items brought in from recent treasure hunts or an auction nearby (or not so nearby) or maybe a vintage gift someone has given a family member so they are aware of who it was originally purchased for and who was meant to be the sole caretaker of such an exquisite family heirloom. These treasures — these so very special treasures — are absolutely awesome specimens of what I, and the other classmates, get to see every week. I love the stories they may hold, or maybe the story of the age of the item can then help to identify who could have had it and how long they had it.
Age for all of us is important, naturally, but the age of some of our family treasures can make a difference in their worth, as well as in their collectability. So it is very important to ask questions and write it down for the next generation when passing down a family heirloom. Sometimes, we don’t realize how important it really is until it is too late to find out more about the item and how it was brought into the family — maybe as a gift or a neighbor’s auction or they purchased it themselves when it was new. All the info you can find out about an item should be written down and placed on the back of a picture frame, in a book, or maybe even typed up and compiled into a notebook or binder for family members to look through someday.
Vintage family items are such treasures, and you can start making your own family treasures by just tagging an item and giving a bit more information about it. That is all it takes to start a family catalog of things to remember!
