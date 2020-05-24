Steele: What Memorial Day is all about

Here we are again — another year has rolled around and we have something going on in our world that most of us have never seen. The pandemic is still going strong in many ways and yet it is slowing down, all at the same time. But, we are taking a timeout from all of the questions going on in the World to recognize our United States of America and Memorial Day for our “fallen heroes” and to remind us what our true meaning of this “Day” actually means to most of us.
The little teddy bear in my photo this week was a gift from a dear friend. She purchased it for me while she was visiting Europe. What a beautiful gift, for sure — as well as the story behind it. Which, I am afraid, I cannot completely verify. It looks so much like a Steiff Teddy Bear but the antique shop she found it in was pretty sure it was similar to a Steiff but not the “real deal.” As far as I am concerned, it is probably over 80 to 100 years old. It has the definite characteristics of a Steiff Teddy Bear original, and the bear has a close resemblance to the famous and very collectible Steiff bears. Therefore, here I am again in one of my articles where I cannot definitively determine the true identity of this beautiful and very handsome collectible or antique. I am forced to say, “I am not sure” — as in many cases with these beautiful stuffed toys from yesteryear.
As far as I am concerned, though, it is a very close simile and I love it to pieces. And, from that point, I am talking about the story of Teddy Roosevelt and his bear hunting trip. Most of you already know that from my previous articles on Steiff toys, they are very collectible and many are considered to be “true” antiques in 2020 or even earlier. (Please remember that most true antiques are to be considered such an item when over 100 years old — again, vintage automobiles run a different calendar than most other antiques.)
I am assuming this cute little teddy is an antique for sure. I am still not positive on who made it, but it is very well made and so similar to the beautiful teddies made by Steiff that it qualifies as a “highly sought” treasure in its own wright. Therefore, I will continue to believe as such.
Memorial Day
With the solemn recognition of Americans who lost their lives in combat or military duty through the past many years, we choose as Americans to decorate their graves and honor those who are retired military and/or all of our people — men and women — who have served to protect our dear country for the past 100 years or more. You can go online and find out many explanations of the origins of Decoration Day and, as it is now called, Memorial Day. The poppy flower is the most recognized flower for remembrance and loyalty to our fighting personnel. But we also recognize the beautiful red, white and blue carnations, and of course the American Flag. Any of these are considered to be a memorial to all who have died and those who may be in nursing homes today and/or those who have recovered totally from their military experiences and can tell us their stories from the heart.
With everything going on in our world today, it is a very important time to each of us to take a few moments on Monday, Memorial Day, and visit our beloved family members’ graves and decorate them as we see fit. Also, please do not forget those survivors in our nursing homes and/or those sitting home alone on this day. Hard to say that it should be considered a celebration, but in many respects it should be as our United States of America has existed and pushed forward all these years and we are still standing in pride and thanks to our military men and women throughout our 50 states.
We could not even begin to mention names, of course, and/or branches of the services. They all have provided us with protection and security. You can go online at any time and find the very long list of these facts, but we have set aside one particular day to remember and pay respect to all those who have died (and/or still living) protecting our families and friends through more than two centuries of our years as a country. The U.S. is still here because of the perseverance, guidelines, methods, determination, and “ pure dedication” from those people who truly believed in our country and thought we were worthy enough to defend and to keep safe for many many more years ahead.
All we can do this weekend is place a few flowers and flags on the graves of those of family members/friends/relations to show the respect that they deserve — or, we can say a prayer for them every day as well. Without these people, we might not be a country of freedoms and/or blessings. We could be an extinct country and no one even noticed how it happened. But, we need to pass on to our children, their children and their children how very lucky and fortunate for them to have The United States of America to protect them and their rights even though sometimes we may have to still fight for them every single day of our lives, in one way or another. But let us pray that our fight will not be useless and our determination will last many more lifetimes into the future until eternity.
Please take time out this weekend to say a prayer for the U.S., visit a military or public cemetery and decorate a grave or two or just say a prayer from the safety of your chair at home. Someone died to allow us to do pretty much what we want to do on this day. Be careful out there: Be watchful for others and remind the younger generations what Memorial Day really means for older generations. And it is up to our younger generations to make sure we continue as a free country.
God bless everyone, and please be safe out there — but enjoy the true meaning of our beautiful Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.