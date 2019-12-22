Well, after 28 years of writing my Trash & Treasures, guess what? I goofed pretty badly last week, and I am here to apologize.
I took a beautiful picture of a tinsel star which I really thought was an “old” one, but I went back into the Bushel and a Peck Antique Boutique, at 510 E. Sixth St., here in North Platte, (where I have my booth No. 50) and I found two more. Then I happened to see the young lady who manages that booth — I believe it was The Three French Hens’ booth, so cute and has so many fun and colorful items — and they are new. So this old girl has egg on her face for sure.
Some of these items being made today are very well made and I do believe that will put a bit more pressure on the collector of “old” things as well as the dealer who sells “old” things. I need to mention, however, that just because they are not old does not mean they can’t be considered as collectibles. And some day down the road — in a few more years — they will be a nice item to add to your vintage collection. I bought three more to give as gifts this year. (Please remember that they were not marked as old or antique, I just assumed because of the quality of the item and the look that they had some age.)
Well, now that I have written my apology, please don’t forget to walk through our lovely stores here in North Platte for holiday gifting, I just made a quick pass through a few of them and found some wonderful ideas for the holiday season ahead. Our shop is stocked and ready for shoppers. It’s really looking good, as many other fine shops in our fun town.
Now that I have tongue and cheeked my apology, I am going to talk about something which I know is a well-seasoned item. I absolutely am sure, because these car serving trays have patent No. 2807513 with an original metal label still attached on them. (Serv-a-car Patent No. 2807513, L. E. Stein, Parsons, Kansas.) The patent date tells us that these were made in the middle to late 1950s. For some of you this item may not strike your fancy, but when I found four of them, I was so excited and it brought back so many memories to when I was younger — quite a few years back — and later years when we took our then two small sons there once in a while for a “Tastee Beef” sandwich and fries in the late 1960s and early 1970s (I am not sure exactly how long they had been in business) … maybe for a root beer and/or a homemade shake. It is making my mouth water just typing about it. This created many good and happy memories when I was younger. How many of you out there reading my article today have the same good memories about this eatery — or maybe you have heard someone talk about it? Whatever the case may be, it made happy memories for me and my family.
As I am telling on myself and describing a gift or two that I am giving to my sons, we are having Christmas gift exchanges early this year so they will have them before this comes out. It is always fun to find something that reminds you of those fun, and maybe not necessarily easier, times when we could not afford to go very often, but sometimes if we had helped my Dad in the hay field or maybe walked the irrigation ditch helping him set syphon tubes, we would get a treat when we went to town some evening. Nice memories.
Anyway, I am planning to put a copy of the “City Bones, Landmarks of North Platte, Nebraska, Second Edition” by Kaycee Anderson and Steve Olson (where I purchased them at A to Z Books here in North Platte and visited with Sharon for a few moments) in with the gift package of a few Christmas decorations, a bit of candy and/or popcorn and a few other little reminders of our younger days so we all can have a touch of nostalgia and take a moment or two to reminisce about years gone by. I thought the car trays would look cute sitting on the dining room table with the usual salt and pepper shakers, along with a sprig of greenery for the holiday season, and maybe even a bit of popcorn or other goodies.
With all the Christmas festivities just around the corner and school being out for a couple of weeks, how fun to spend it with your families and reminisce about the older days in your life. That so-called terminology of “the Good Old Days” does not always speak well of our ages or particularly certain ages. A walk down memory lane is definitely very nostalgic for most of us — some much more so than others as I am “just a bit older” than most.
And, as I keep moving along with my Trash and Treasures this week, a bit of nostalgia roaming in the cobwebs of my brain, it really makes me glad that I was raised in the years when little things sometimes meant more than the big things, as we did not have a whole lot of big things back in my day. But maybe this is part of the reasoning of my love of antiques and older things!
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and I will be talking with you again before the New Year, but please put my What’s it Worth antique classes back on your schedule for Jan. 7 at Will Bill’s, 1000 S. Jeffers St. These classes are always from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, with supper between 5 and 5:45, and the class starting at 5:45 with a quick review of the last week’s items and then admiring all of the many different items that have come in that same evening. The cost is still the same: $5 per item, with two items only if I have time. I hope to see you there and you are welcome to call me after the first of the year with any other questions you may have at 308-530-4572. In the meantime, enjoy the holiday Season for the “main reason of the season” and may God bless you all in the coming new year. Take care everyone, and hope to see you some Tuesday evening when you have the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.