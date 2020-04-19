With the state of our world right now and everyone trying to be safe and strong all at the same time, we have a bit more time to contemplate and reminisce about older times or family times. With that said, I think we all know we will treasure time with our family and friends even more when the times come that we can be back together in groups and make many more happy memories and treasured moments.
I was going to write about the world situation and all that other stuff, but then I realized we need to concentrate more on what was and what will be when we are out of crisis mode. Maybe we need to back off and take a very long look at the message being sent. We all need to treasure every single moment with family and friends, but most of all, we are being reminded in a very big way that what we have and who we have in our lives are the most important possessions of a lifetime.
I do not regret a single moment of time being spent with family and loved ones, or with friends and my antique classes, or my time writing all my Trash & Treasure articles for the past 28 years. I won’t regret the time it took to decide on what I was going to write about for every single article every single week, my time spent in our own antique shop (Steele’s Antique Depot) in the country almost 50 years ago, our time at the Antique Place on Fourth Street where Swan’s is now, the closing down of that shop and starting again fresh with J-2 Antiques in the Red Roof Antique Mall over 12 years or longer, and then spreading out to the Bushel and a Peck Antique Boutique (open only by appointment, in the near future, I believe) and also my selling on Etsy online through the past several years.
I am looking forward to, hopefully, reopening my antique classes once again at Wild Bill’s when the time is safe and right — closer to fall probably now.
But, the calm part of our storm will be coming soon, hopefully, and we all will be able to return to our busy lives and be with family and friends when we want to without worry of illness or loss. We are being taught a lesson to be more aware of our surroundings and who we do business with in the future — not only here at home (in the United States) but worldwide. We need to be more creative as a country and make more of our items right here in our United States of America and do not depend on other countries so widely as we have done in the past. We were proud of what we made and have made in the past — we need to take that pride and run with it back to our roots and start again with “Made in the USA” stamped on everything. Can you imagine how that would feel for us all to work together again for one main goal: “Make America proud,” and get back jobs that should never have been given away to another country because we could have it made for less and put more money in our pockets. Well, we can see how well that turned out.
From the very smallest to the very largest items ever made to make our lives easier and what we thought cheaper has turned around and bit us quite prominently you know where. And with that being said, thank you for listening to an old gal ranting about what was and should now be. But, we were reminded how important the small handmade part of our lives really does mean to a true American. (A person who was born in the USA and/or came in legally and became a citizen should be proud of what we make and have made through the years and will do so again!).
And, while I was thinking of an idea what to write on this week, I noticed my handmade pillows on the back of the couch. Naturally, the one with the white background and the cute cutouts — “I Love (heart) you (U) to (arrows) the Moon and Back again!” It has a lovely black and white zig zag material on the back and was made lovingly by my sweet granddaughter (with her mom’s bit of help) as Baylee was only 8 or 9 at the time. She is one very creative young lady still to this day. She makes such cute things for all her family and still finds the time to do her golfing (when she can) and school plays (which tapes will be coming available for our watching pleasures at the end of this month and the first week of May.) And she does so many other activities as well. But, I am trying to commend a sweet young lady on her taking the time to make something special for the people she loves. How amazing is that? Of course, you can tell that this grandma kind of thinks she is pretty special — maybe a lot special — and as time goes by, these little homemade drawings and artwork on my refrigerator and microwave (and the back of my couch) all become priceless pieces of artwork to this old soul. (In fact, I have several paintings and drawings and newspaper clippings of all my grandkids and now great-grandkids posted on my antique cupboard with tin doors and my refrigerator and every other cupboard I have in the house.)
Maybe we need to really take a look — and I truly believe that most of us have these past few months — to make more time for friends and family as they are the best treasures anyone could ever have. Making time — the greatest gift of all. We have had some very hard lessons thrown at us these past few months — this year “2020” will be in the history books forever as a reminder what happens when you get too busy and don’t pay attention as to what is happening around you until it was almost too late. My antique items and treasures purchased through the years are only things, but they have brought me joy as well as a business and classes, and lots of friends along the way. And that is the most important part — friends.
My Trash & Treasures articles have given me a way to show the public what something might be worth or the value of it. Or the meaning of a true antique versus a collectible. But the most important part of my writing these articles is the remarks I hear from someone when they have read my TNT’s — or the friends I have met anew through my antique classes over the years. A “joint” subject about one single item I may write about in my TNT sometimes will ring a bell for someone reading it and, that, my friends, is what all these years have been about.
Now, I wanted to mention the two other pillows on the back of my sofa: The middle one has a photo of my three grandchildren when they were very little sitting out on a porch with me, with “Grandma’s Little Angels” written on the top of the pillow. It was a present for me also along the way. And the third pillow I purchased at a shop in Gothenburg (a friend had made it. Three French Hens, I believe was the name of their shop) with a beautiful older bike painted or stenciled on a homemade pillow. I loved it and added it to my collection of pillows for the couch.
Funny isn’t it — when we have the time or make the time — surprising what comes to mind in our thoughts? Naturally, my family and friends always come first in my life, but I have to admit that my antiques and treasures of a lifetime come in on a very high second place rating! It may not be the item itself as more likely it is the story or memory that comes along with it.
I pray you all are staying safe and well — and prayers are being sent on a daily basis for those who have had to deal with the virus on a more personal basis. Take care, everyone. And, please, take a moment right now to look through your family photo books and write quick little notes by each picture if you can. Thank goodness for our computers and photo programs which will let you adjust, redo, resize, add info and send to anyone in the world if you want to. And if you have a problem with the computer, just call a grandchild or a great-grandchild. They will be able to help you out of the jam you are in and answer all your questions.
Take good care of yourselves and be well.
