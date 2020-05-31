Steele: Wrought iron ice cream stools with a touch of nostalgia

I may have ran an article on this particular wrought iron vintage ice cream stool before, but with the warm days here and everyone thinking of getting out a bit more (safely, I hope), we begin to think of parks, ice cream cones and family. This early 1900s wrought iron stool probably sat in a drug store or dime store somewhere with a great soda fountain included. The stories it could tell to young’uns today would hold all of our attention for a great time, especially for the younger set.
Almost every drug store in years back would have a soda fountain counter with stools that turned or wrought iron stools, such as the one in my photo this week. Or, they may have the old wrought iron tables and chairs with an oak top and oak seats. Many of the older cafes may have even had a stool like this at their fountain area. Or maybe you might remember these in a dime store setting, where we could look at toys, buy a bit of material to make a dress or apron or buy small items necessary to help us run a household, like pens and pencils, tablets, paints for hobbies. The list rolls on. But, you won’t find as many of these actual twisted wrought iron tall stools with a wooden seat because they were so heavily used at the sit down fountain area. I am sure we all remember the material covered round chrome stools on a pedestal that would turn easily so you could get in and out of the eating areas and/or the soda counters. The example in my photo would be more stationery and a bit older than the chrome turnabouts.
The memories that come to mind for us oldsters about the soda fountain days in dime stores or drug stores are fond memories, I am sure. From dates with a young man (or young lady) to an ice cream soda with two straws shared with a friend to the delightful and beautiful hot fudge sundaes with a cherry on top type of date, and even the hurry up and drink your Coca Cola because your mom is done shopping and you stayed out of her way so she could do her shopping a bit faster “without you wanting this or wanting that” conversation through every and each aisle of the drug store. I am sure some of us remember those days fairly clearly while you younger folk out there have no idea what I am talking about. Ask a grandparent or great grandparent and they will explain it to you a bit more clearly with their own adventures and stories of their “dates at the corner drug store.”
When we find these wrought iron higher stools, it is fun to use them in so many ways. You can actually use a few at your own family high top kitchen counters. You can put them at the end of a hallway and use as a catchall or possibly as a plant stand, as I have done. However, my plant is an artificial one in the pic because it is in a darker entryway. Most of the time you can find these stools with their beautiful original oak seats in them; but, in some instances, you may have to recover the seat or make a new one. But, I will warn you right now, anything fastened down on wrought iron tables, chairs, stools or whatever takes time to dismantle and put back together again. So, please be prepared for taking a bit more time with the “off” and “on” again padding and seat covers because of the “stove-like” nuts and bolts. Been there, done that — just preparing you to take a bit more time with putting them all back together again.
My little box painted sign says a nice reminder: “Cherish yesterday ... Dream Tomorrow ... Live Today.” It is so very true in so many ways. We have had a very good reminder these past few months with the quarantine going on and our virus hitting families and changing our world so very much. We all have had to change our ways and work around odd schedules or making each day a special day with family and friends. Once we get through the worst part of the pandemic (and I am very much hoping and praying we have seen the worst part already), please be prepared to take advantage of our “new way of living” with a bit of distance between us all — just till the storm rolls over, and we will see the sun shining again very soon.
I have heard my grandparents talk about the drought of the 1920s and ’30s, war times and peace times and then again more changes in our family lifestyles. But with precautions and being careful as we plod along today, this too shall pass. But, we need to learn to grab our fun times and run with them when we can, and to treasure every single moment that we are together, which I am sure we know who is telling us and trying to lead us into those memorable times that hold families together.
Just one piece of antique furniture can bring back a lot of memories when you come upon it. And that is the lead in statement for some of our antique stores now as they start to open up again on special schedules and hours. It only takes a quick phone call to ask their opening hours. Take precautions — give yourself space between other customers and be patient, most of all.
I am still waiting on a time later to start my “What’s It Worth” antique classes again — I do have a few ideas and will be throwing them out there to you next month. As long as we are careful and considerate of others, we might just be able to get back on track with our “regular” lives to a certain degree. I have people texting me and I am certainly wanting to start again, but do not want to put anyone into jeopardy so you will have to be the one to decide when the time comes to opening my classes again. More later on this subject.
If you will take another look at my photo this week, you might see a vintage wooden bowl with wooden apples in it. This was actually a bowl to work the water out of your butter when making it at home. You would use two wooden spatulas or spoons and keep turning the butter over and over until the water or liquid is gone or separated so you can pour it off. Your butter would firm up a bit faster when working with it in smaller quantities. If you have ever churned butter in a Daizy glass butter churn and paddle, you would see what I am talking about. The slotted hole at the top of the churn paddle or wheel was to enable you to drain the liquid off quicker than having to take or unscrew the whole churn mechanism off the jar. Saved time and work, for sure. Anyway, in smaller amounts, the wooden bowls were used to work the butter a bit more after getting the cream churned.
I hope everyone is staying safe and getting through our turmoil right now, and we will all be ready for a bit of togetherness and returning to a safer world with precautions. Be careful, everyone. Stay safe out there and hope to see you all soon.
