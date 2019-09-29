Still one more day left of gun show

I hope you are relaxing and sipping your morning coffee as you read this column. And as soon as you are done, remember that there is one day left for the Platte River Sportsmen’s Club Gun & Knife Show. It will be going on today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. There are 200 tables of just about anything you could want in a firearm or firearm related accessories. You will also find knives, coins and jewelry. Like they say, a little bit of something for everyone.
Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under free as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be snacks and food available on the premises, plus raffles and door prizes. Maybe I’ll see you there.
Deer seasons
There are a couple of early deer seasons in Nebraska. The antlerless only season choice and the river antlerless private land only hunting season are designed to be herd management tools. In all, there are 14 different deer hunting seasons in Nebraska. It’s not like you have to wait for a season or don’t have a chance to hunt with any gun or bow you may have!
I had one reader email me and ask why we needed so many deer seasons. Ask any insurance agent who deals with auto body shops or anyone who farms or ranches near river drainages and they will have an answer for you — too many deer. For the official answer I went to Greg Wagner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“These seasons are created to try and control the growing population of whitetail deer we have in Nebraska. I don’t think it is any surprise to anyone to say that we have plenty of deer, and they can cause some problems,” Wagner said. “These seasons were created to specifically harvest whitetail does. That is the best, and most cost effective, way to control the overall deer population.
“One of the reasons these seasons are specifically directed at does is that whitetail does are biologically able to breed in their first year, and the majority of births are twins. There are even a respectable numbers of triplets born,” Wagner continued. “Mule deer does generally do not breed until their second year and normally have only one fawn per year. It doesn’t take a degree in math to add up the numbers and see why a whitetail population can grow so quickly.
“Hunters can use any legal weapon, as defined by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regulations for specific seasons. Another tip I would offer is to wear one of those lights you can strap to your head or clip to the brim of your cap. I use one and keep it turned on while walking in and out from my blind. It will help you find your way out in the dark, but it is also another visual clue that alerts other hunters to your presence.”
“These seasons provide a great opportunity to introduce new hunters to the sport. The weather is better this time of year, so you are not freezing a new hunter and ruining the experience. You may use your choice of weapons to hunt with … so if the new hunter prefers to use a rifle that’s OK, if they want to use a bow and arrow, that’s OK too,” Wagner said. “There are, of course, plenty of deer so success for the new hunter is a really good possibility. Just about any way you look at it, these anterless seasons is a good time to introduce anyone to deer hunting. Maybe best of all it is a chance to help out the landowner and help control deer populations.”
Good luck to everyone hunting in this season.
Redneck duck a l’orange
I was standing in the grocery line recently and got to talking with a gentleman behind me about duck hunting. He said he would sure like to find a good duck recipe. I told him I would get him one in today’s column. Here it is:
6 teal ducks
1 large can of orange juice concentrate
1 large can of Mandarin oranges
1 pounds of sliced dried apples
1 cup teriyaki sauce
4 cups rice
Clean (skin) and dress the ducks for cooking. Place the ducks in a slow cooker, butt up. Add the teriyaki sauce and orange juice concentrate to the slow cooker. Fill the body cavities with the orange and apple slices. Fill the slow cooker with water until ducks are covered. Place on high heat and cook until meat begins to fall apart (about 4 hours). Remove the ducks from the slow cooker and set aside. Add the rice to the mixture/liquid in the slow cooker. While the rice is cooking, de-bone the ducks so that you have only duck meat. When rice is cooked, place on a large serving dish and place meat on top and serve.
The results: Simply excellent! This recipe will feed six to eight people.
Fishing update
I got a few calls/emails within the last 36 hours that will be of interest to the crappie anglers out there. Crappie are beginning to stage off the dam at Trenton Reservoir in 12 to 15 feet of water. Crappie action is also picking up at Gallagher Canyon Lake. Live baits rigged to be just above the crappie seem to be the best technique right now.
